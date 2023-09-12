The most recent 26.10 update for Fortnite reintroduces the My Hero Academia crossover with new characters from the popular anime, as well as a bunch of quests that grant generous amounts of XP. The highlight of the crossover, however, is the newly added mythic item, Todoroki’s Ice Wall, which is now available in the game. Here’s how you can get it.

Fortnite’s anime crossovers have made a lasting impact on the game’s fanbase and players. These collaborations have given the game a fresh perspective, drawing in new players as well as fans of the featured anime series.

These crossovers have been wildly popular with gamers, from the first Dragon Ball Z crossover to the most current Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, all because they provide players access to new skins, equipment, and quests from their favorite franchises.

Epic Games The All Might Supply drops have been enabled once again in the game.

Similarly, the first significant update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, v26.10, features a new My Hero Academia crossover with new skins and a mythic item. Todoroki’s Ice Wall, the mythic, can be looted on the island and used to help players grab that Victory Royale.

Here’s how you can get it in Fortnite.

How to get Todoroki’s Ice Wall mythic in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

With the release of patch 26.10, Todoroki’s Ice Wall joins other mythic items in Fortnite’s loot pool. Although the mythic item can be used to create an icy barrier in front of you, it is not a weapon in the traditional sense.

Todoroki’s Ice Wall can be obtained from Chests, Floor Loot, and the All Might Supply drops that have been re-enabled as a result of the crossover. Once you have it in your inventory, you can use it to build an ice wall in front of you or at a certain distance to protect yourself from incoming fire.

The ice wall has 800 health and functions perfectly as a barrier when you’re in front of a security turret on one of Thorne’s properties or surrounded by enemy players and henchmen. The item has a 12-second cooldown once it has been used, after which it will be available for you to deploy a barrier once again.

Moreover, a user discovered a unique way to use the item to prevent fall damage, which may be useful if you tumble off a building or enemy structure during a build battle.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the Todoroki’s Ice Wall mythic item in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

