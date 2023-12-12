If you’re wondering how to get wheels in LEGO Fortnite to make your vehicles, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite has been loved by new and returning Fortnite players since the famous building blocks were added to the game on December 7, 2023.

Epic Games has collaborated with LEGO to create it’s very own open world building and survival game, which many have directly compared to Minecraft. As players have mastered the basics, they have proceeded to continue progressing through the game, where they can unlock various items and features.

Wheels have proved a popular choice among players, who have been using them to create various vehicles in order to quickly roll around their worlds. So here’s exactly how to get wheels in LEGO Fortnite.

Epic Games / MonkeyKingHero A player building a vehicle in LEGO Fortnite with the use of wheels and a Dynamic Foundation.

How to unlock wheels in LEGO Fortnite

To unlock wheels in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to get Flexwood and then use a Lumber Mill to turn one piece of Flexwood into a Flexwood Rod and then you will receive the wheels building blueprint.

This will unlock both small and large wheels in the game for you to build for your vehicles and other creations.

How to make wheels in LEGO Fortnite

To make wheels in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to use your Build menu and go to the Toys section, where you will then be able to select between small and large wheels.

You will need the following materials to build a small wheels:

One Flexwood Rod

One Flexwood

You will need the following materials to build a large wheels:

One Flexwood Rod

Two Flexwood

Please note that these wheels can only be placed on a Dynamic Foundation when selected, which would require four pieces of Flexwood to build.

If you need help with getting Flexwood or their rods, see our complete guide on how to get Flexwood and Flexwood Rods in LEGO Fortnite.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get wheels in LEGO Fortnite. For more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

