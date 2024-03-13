Fortnite’s new PlayStation-exclusive skin divides players

The Fortnite community is divided over Epic Games’ choice to continue releasing free PlayStation-exclusive skins.

Despite Fortnite being a free-to-play title with crossplay across all devices, there’s always been a benefit to playing on PlayStation in the form of free skins.

Over the years Fortnite has released multiple content-exclusive skins for Nintendo, Twitch Prime, Xbox, and other products. However, most of these exclusive skins have come from PlayStation Plus users over the years.

With the release of Chapter 5 Season 2, Fortnite is back at it again with another PlayStation-exclusive skin, and fans have mixed feelings about it.

Fortnite players take issue with PlayStation-exclusive skin

A post on the Fortnite Reddit titled ‘I despise platform exclusives’ sparked the conversation. The skin in question is the ‘Blazin’ Wheels Pack’ that recently appeared on the Fortnite PlayStation store.

The skin is “free” for PlayStation users who are subscripted to PlayStation Plus, which is the same for the other exclusives in the past. But some players think it’s time to leave them behind completely.

“Could be worse, could be like CoD where the PlayStation plus exclusive skins were only visible to players on PlayStation, and even though the game has cross-progression the exclusive skin can’t be used on PC/XBOX,” said one user.

Many users pointed out that since the skin can only be obtained through PlayStation Plus, those who obtain it have essentially paid for it. Something that many think is justifiable considering the exclusivity.

“As a PlayStation user I for one enjoy their weird policy of forcing F2P games to offer PS+ benefits,” said another reply. “It’s such a weird policy but f*** it.”

For Fortnite PlayStation users who are looking to obtain this skin, it can be found under the Fortnite shop. It is in the same place where players can find V-Bucks and other non-exclusive skin bundles.