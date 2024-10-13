How to get Mephisto skin in Fortnite

Mephisto’s Fortnite skin has finally been made available for players to get as part of this year’s Fortnitemares event, including his exclusive cosmetic bundle.

Ever since Fortnite’s Marvel Chapter 5 Season 4 kicked off, the community has highly anticipated Mephisto joining the Battle Royale island. With the Halloween 31.40 update, the iconic comic villain has replaced Hades on the throne of The Underworld as a new NPC, turning the surrounding waters red.

You can also unlock Mephisto in Fortnite as an all-new skin, making his debut as part of the Fortnitemares 2024 collection, which has brought a host of spooky original and collaboration skins to the game.

Here’s how to get the Mephisto skin and bundle in Fortnite.

How to unlock Mephisto skin

To get the Mephisto skin, you must purchase either the individual Outfit for 1,500 V-Bucks or the complete bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks in the Item Shop.

You have until October 19 at 8 PM ET to buy the skin or bundle from the in-game shop and add it to your Locker. Epic has not stated whether any of the villain’s items will be made available again after this date.

Individual Outfit







Here’s everything included when you buy Mephisto’s individual Outfit:

Mephisto skin

Mephisto LEGO Outfit style

Mephisto’s Cloak Back Bling

Mephisto bundle









Here’s everything included when you buy Mephisto’s bundle:

Mephisto skin

Mephisto LEGO Outfit style

Mephisto’s Cloak Back Bling

Demon’s Hand Pickaxe

Hellfire Flare Wrap

Whichever one you choose is up to you, with the bundle being on the pricier side. The bonus of receiving the Marvel villain’s Cloak when you purchase his standalone skin package is a worthy addition, but with the bundle, you also get his staff as a Pickaxe and a glowing red Wrap to use on all your weapons.

