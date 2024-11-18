Fortnite players beg devs to return Arcane skins in viral campaign

Fortnite players have started a viral campaign to bring back the Jinx and Vi skins amid the release of Arcane season 2.

One of Fortnite’s most unique features is the variety of skins available. Players can battle against Darth Vader, Avatar Aang, LeBron James, and many more iconic characters and celebrities.

While the game currently offers hundreds of skins to select from, two specific cosmetics that are no longer available to purchase via the in-game store have the Fortnite community begging the developers to return them.

Following the release of Arcane season 2, Fortnite players have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to demand Epic Games re-release the League of Legends Vi and Jinx skins, so much so that they have created a new campaign, #BringBackArcaneToTheitemShop, to help bring further attention to their cause.

The social media platform has been flooded with Fortnite players uploading new posts demanding these skins be returned to the game, using the hashtag to centralize their uploads.

“They really put the original Fortnite skins over the Arcane skins. I’m going to crash out”, wrote one passionate fan.

Another added, “I think the Arcane skins should return. Like today. What’s taking so darn long.”

When the first season of Arcane dropped in 2021, Vi and Jinx collaborated to promote the new show on Fortnite. These two skins left the Fortnite store in 2022 and have not returned; however, players are trying their best to get them added back into the game.

Given the likes of League of Legends, Valorant, and other titles have all gotten their exclusive Arcane season 2 content, there’s a possibility that the Fortnite community will have their wish granted.

However, at the time of writing, the Fortnite devs Epic Games have yet to break their silence on whether or not Jinx and Vi will return as purchasable skins in the in-game store. We’ll keep you updated if and when they do.