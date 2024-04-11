GamingFortnite

How to get Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite: Horizon, Cosma and Inferno Skeleton Balvin

Josh Taylor
Fortnite Coachella 2024 skins.Epic Games

Coachella 2024 has brought along three new skins to Fortnite, including the Horizon, Cosma and Inferno Skeleton Balvin Outfits. Here’s everything you need to know and how to get them in Fortnite.

Coachella has returned to Fortnite again to celebrate the world’s biggest music festival with a fresh collaboration for 2024.

The Coachella event 2024 includes a UEFN creator-made island featuring music artist Grimes, various additions to the Fortnite Festival mode, and heaps of new cosmetics and skins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite and how you can get them all.

All Fortnite x Coachella 2024 skins and cosmetics

There is three Coachella skins and various cosmetics in the Coachella 2024 collection in Fortnite. These skins include Horizon and Cosma based on the festival’s astronauts, as well as another J Balvin collab with the Inferno Skeleton Balvin skin.

Fortnite Horizon and Cosma skins from Coachella collaboration.Epic Games
The Cosma and Horizon skins and various rewards in Fortnite as part of the Coachella 2024 festival event.

Here’s a complete list of all the Coachella 2024 skins and cosmetic items in Fortnite:

BUNDLECOSMETIC REWARD
HorizonHorizon skin
Horizon LEGO skin style
CosmaCosma skin
Cosma LEGO skin style
Interstellar Butterfly Interstellar Butterfly Back Bling
Coachella Pulse Coachella Pulse Pickaxe
Soft Synth Soft Synth Wrap
Mirage Glimmer GuitarMirage Glimmer Guitar Instrument
Festival Keys KeytarFestival Keys Keytar Instrument
Rebellious Rebellious Emote
Sonic Surfer Sonic Surfer Emote
Inferno Skeleton BalvinInferno Skeleton Balvin skin
Inferno Skeleton Balvin LEGO skin style
Zappy-Go-Backy Back Bling
Inferno Skeleton Balvin BundleInferno Skeleton Balvin skin
Inferno Skeleton Balvin LEGO skin style
Zappy-Go-Backy Back Bling
Mi Gente Jam Track

How to get Coachella 2024 skins in Fortnite

To get any of the Coachella skins and cosmetic items in Fortnite, you will need to purchase them from the in-game Item Shop.

Here’s when each of the Coachella 2024 skins will be available to purchase in Fortnite’s Item Shop:

  • Horizon and Cosma skin – available to purchase from April 11 at 8 PM ET to April 20 at 8 PM ET.
  • Inferno Skeleton Balvin skin – available to purchase from April 18 at 8 PM ET to April 22 at 8 PM ET.
J Balvin skin Coachella 2024 x FortniteEpic Games
A new J Balvin collab will hit the Item Shop during Coachella 2024 event.

Once you’ve loaded up Fortnite, head to the Item Shop from the main menu and then select the Coachella 2024 collection from the Spotlight tab on the left-hand side.

Simply select your Coachella skin bundle of choice and then hold down the Purchase button. Make sure to stack up on V-Bucks before you make the purchase.

