Fortnite Zain’s Level Up Quest pack: Token locations & rewards

Check out how to get Zain’s Level up Quest Pack in Fortnite and how you can complete all the quests that come with it.

While looking forward to the next Fortnite event or season is always exciting, if you haven’t had the chance to play much this season, then you’re likely already worried about whether or not you can finish your Battle Pass, assuming you’ve bought in.

Well, that’s where Zain’s Level Up Quest Pack comes in handy. Usually, as we get closer to the end of the season, the game often introduces players to quest packs to help them level up quickly.

If you’re looking into purchasing this pack, here’s everything you need to know about it, including its price, rewards, token locations, and more.

Fortnite Zain’s Level Up Quest Pack: How to get

You can get Zain’s Level Up Quest Pack by purchasing it in the Item Shop for 1,200 V-Bucks. Not only do you get all the cosmetics included in the bundle, but you’ll also unlock new quests that you can complete to boost your Battle Pass progress.

Now, the way this bundle works is different from others. The only thing you’ll get to unlock instantly is the Zain skin upon purchasing it. The other cosmetics that come with the pack are progressive, as they’ll be added to the game along with new quests every week.

This will be the case until the end of the season on November 2, 2024, assuming everything goes according to schedule.

All rewards from the Zain’s Level Up Quest Pack

epic games Everything included in the Zain Level Up Quest Pack.

For 1,200 V-Bucks, these are all the cosmetics you’ll get to unlock after purchasing the Zain’ Level Up Quest Pack in Fortnite:

Zain skin + LEGO style (instant unlock)

Astral Mantis back bling

Proxima Blade pickaxe

Alternative style for Zain skin

How to complete Zain’s Level-Up quests

To complete the Zain’s Level-Up quests, you’ll need to search for Starlit tokens on the map. These tokens look like bright red rings, which are generally very noticeable from afar.

They also spawn near one another. Once you find one, all you have to do is follow the rest of the token’s path by either walking or gliding to it.

Week 1 (October 1)

epic games / dexerto Week 1 Starlit token location from Zain’s Level Up Quest Pack.

At the time of writing, only the Week One quests are available. You can find tokens from this quest by heading to The Raft POI on the map. From here, just use the zipline to get past the tokens’ path, and you’ll automatically unlock the Astral Mantis back bling afterward.

We’ll be sure to add more locations once new quests get added to the game.