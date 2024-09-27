How to get The Incredibles skins in Fortnite

Suit up, supers! The Incredibles are finally making their way into Fortnite, and here’s how you can get their skins.

After months of leaks and speculation, Epic Games has dropped a trailer for a Disney collaboration, featuring the line, “When the suit fits, wear it.” That’s a The Incredibles quote if I ever read one.

The official announcement dropped on September 27, 2024, and despite the trailer ending with “Coming Soon,” Epic has confirmed the exact date when you can grab these skins.

Where to get The Incredibles skins

Epic Games Fortnite teams up with Disney once more, but these heroes aren’t Marvel.

To get your hands on these incredible skins, head to the Fortnite Item Shop at 00:00 UTC starting September 28, 2024. This is when the daily resets take place.

So far, the trailer confirms that skins for Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, and Frozone are coming to the game.

While an official price hasn’t been confirmed, be prepared to spend around 1,500 V-Bucks per skin. If you want the full trio, and maybe some extra cosmetics like back bling, pickaxes, and emotes, expect a discounted bundle deal to save you some V-Bucks.

Earlier this year, Epic Games chose to make the Item Shop available online. So, when the time comes, you can either get the Incredibles skins in-game or through the web’s Item Shop.

The Incredibles collab is special enough to get an exclusive trailer, so I would expect more than just these three skins. The trailer also features the voice of Edna Mode, so there’s a small chance she, or her Incredibles’ vehicle, might pop up later this season.

That’s all you need to know about The Incredibles skins in Fortnite, who will be joining the lineup of Marvel heroes quite soon. With this Battle Royale’s birthday event still going strong, why not grab those Birthday Medallions while you wait? Cake locations are everywhere, so enjoy the party and suit up when the Incredibles skins drop.