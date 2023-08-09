Renegade Raider, the most-beloved skin in Fortnite, is returning in a new alternate iteration themed after the current FNCS season. However, players who are curious about how to obtain the new skin will be delighted to know that they stand a chance to claim it for free in Chapter 4 Season 3.

In Fortnite’s metaverse, skins signify a player’s style, uniqueness, and prowess. Renegade Raider stands out among the numerous skins that have adorned the game’s landscape as an iconic representation of its history.

The Renegade Raider skin holds a unique stature in the game’s history, having been introduced during the first season. Initially available via the in-game store as part of the “Season Shop,” players had to reach level 20 and spend 1200 V-Bucks to acquire this skin.

Epic Games Renegade Raider is one of the rarest Fortnite skins.

However, it garnered acclaim for its rarity, as it was only available during Season 1 and was never sold again. There have been a number of snapshots (updates) to Renegade Raider in the past, including Renegade Runner and Blaze, but soon there will be a new one centered around the current FNCS season.

Here’s how to get the skin for free in Fortnite if you want to snag it early.

How to get FNCS Renegade skin for free in Fortnite

Fans of the Renegade Raider skin will be delighted to know that a new snapshot of the character titled FNCS Renegade will soon hit Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. To celebrate the ongoing FNCS competitive season, Epic Games will host a new FNCS Community Cup that is open to all players with at least Bronze I rank and will feature a Duos Battle Royale format with builds enabled.

The tournament takes place in all server regions on August 14, 2023. Prior to its release in the Item Shop, the FNCS Renegade Outfit and Champion’s Rucksack Backbling will be given for free to the top-ranked players in each region during the tournament.

In addition, participants who score at least eight points throughout the tournament will receive a free Raptor Rider Spray, which was an FNCS drop during the Major 3 prelims. Players who are unable to obtain the cosmetic outfit during the tournament need not worry, as the skin will be made available in the Item Shop at a later date, where they can purchase it with their V-Bucks.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get the FNCS Renegade skin in Fortnite.

