How to get Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite gives players dozens of options for customizing their houses, including chairs, bookshelves, and lighting. However, the latter can be challenging to achieve without one crucial ingredient – Brightcore. Here is a complete guide on obtaining Brightcore and what it can be used for.

Fortnite broke new ground on its popular title by introducing a LEGO-style survival mode. The new game mode was released on December 7 following the conclusion of the Big Bang event featuring Eminem.

Alongside LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite also revealed two additional game modes in Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival. All in an effort to create a space that would appeal to a larger audience.

Much like its Minecraft counterpart, LEGO Fortnite surprisingly has a lot of content to offer, including materials to find and use. Brightcore is one of many unique materials, and if you’ve found it or have it and don’t know what to do with it, here’s a full guide on what to do with Brightcore.

How to obtain Brightcore

Brightcore can be found in caves within the Desert Biome in LEGO Fortnite. These cave systems feature lava, which is where Brightcore spawns in clusters. The clusters themselves may look similar to Amber, which is also found in the Desert, in appearance. They have a brown outer appearance with a yellow and orange center.

To mine Brightcore, the player will have to create a rare pickaxe. Rare pickaxes need Flexwood and Sand Claws to complete. Both of these are materials that can be obtained through the Desert as well.

Brightcore can also be obtained from defeating mini-bosses, searching Strom Chests, and completing missions.

What is Brightcore used for

Brightcore is primarily used to create decorative lighting in the game. There are 17 light sources that can be created using Brightcore as the main ingredient. Additionally, Ovens can be created using Brightcore as well.

Here is a list of the items that can also be created using Brightcore.

Ceiling Light

Wall Exposed Bulb

Wall Light

Wall Light – Round

Modest Lamp

Night Lamo

Simple Lamp Small

Simple Lamp Medium

Swivel Desk Lamp

Classic Lamp

Modest Standing Lamp

Simple Standing Lamp

Happy Lamper

Lantern

Lantern Table

Black Streetlamp

Green Streetlamp

Oven

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Brightcore in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

