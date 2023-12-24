How to fix Fortnite “Unable to login to your Epic Games account” error

Countless Fortnite players have been stuck with an “unable to login” error when trying to play, and if you are one of them here are some solutions to try to fix the issue.

Fortnite has been attracting more players than ever before, thanks to Epic Games’ inclusion of a variety of fun new modes to play, like LEGO Fortnite and Rocket Racing.

However due to the large influx of players, the game’s servers have shown signs of stress, and Fortnite servers have been going down more often more maintenance.

Article continues after ad

As a result, many players have been experiencing the pesky “Unable to Login to your Epic Games account at this time” error, stopping them from entering the game when they want to.

Article continues after ad

Below are some reasons why you might be experiencing this, and how you might be able to fix it.

Solution for “unable to login” Fortnite error

One reason why many of you will be experiencing problems logging in to Fortnite will be due to unexpected difficulties that Epic Games has acknowledged and is trying to fix. They will notify players of the issue through their FortniteStatus Twitter account.

Article continues after ad

However, Epic provided a troubleshooting tip for players to try, which includes changing your DNS server.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

To change your DNS server for Fortnite, you will need to go the network settings on your platform (PC, Xbox, PlayStation or Switch), and manually enter the following DNS codes:

Article continues after ad

Primary: 8.8.8.8

Secondary: 8.8.4.4.

If this tip doesn’t work, you’ll simply have to sit tight until Epic issues a fix.

Once fixed, Epic Games will once again notify players through a post on X/Twitter – typically with a similar image, but with a green background, indicating that you’ve got the green light to jump back into enjoying Fortnite and all the content it has to offer.

Article continues after ad

For guides on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 content, visit our articles linked below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad