How to get Cantina Band Jam Track in Fortnite

The upcoming Fortnite x Star Wars event will feature collaboration items across all four game modes. In Fortnite Festival mode, players can snag a brand-new Jam Track, ‘Cantina Band,’ straight from the original series.

The fictional band known as Figrin D’an and the Modal Nodes (also referred to as the Cantina Band) debuted in the film Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in 1977. Now, players can play the original song produced by the band in Fortnite Festival.

Here’s how to get the track for yourself and start jamming out.

How to get the Cantina Band Jam Track:

Similar to all other Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival, players can acquire the track by purchasing it for 500 V-Bucks. Other Star Wars-themed cosmetics will also be arriving at Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite Nalargon Keytar and Endorian Drum Kit

Players can also purchase three new instrument skins, which include the Endorian Drum Kit, Nalargon Keytar, and the Seven-string Hallikset Guitar, with the latter being free to unlock. In addition to the new Jam Track and instrument skins, there is also a new Jam Stage, Mos Eisley.

That is how to obtain the new Cantina Band Jam Track in Fortnite, make sure to check out the rest of our coverage on the Star Wars event.

