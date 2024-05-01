GamingFortnite

How to get E-11 Blaster in Fortnite

John Esposito
E-11 Blaster FortniteEpic Games

The E-11 Blaster returns to Fortnite as part of the latest Star Wars update. Here’s how to find it for use and more information surrounding the weapon.

Star Wars and Fortnite have had a storied history of crossovers implemented in the game. Aside from skins and other themed cosmetics, weapons have come and gone.

With Star Wars Day, one of the crossover’s long-standing weapons, the E-11 Blaster, will return. It will likely see some tweaks to match the current season’s balancing direction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blaster’s return.

How to get E-11 Blaster in Fortnite’s Star Wars Day crossover

Much like the weapon’s last appearance, the E-11 Blaster can be obtained via two methods — by defeating Stormtroopers or by Imperial Chests at Vader’s landing sites.

Provided it follows the trend of prior iterations, players should expect the E-11 Blaster to be a Mythic weapon. It doesn’t require ammo, as it’s an energy weapon that relies on a cooldown. Imperial Stormtroopers at Imperial Checkpoints could also sell the weapon, as previous versions were obtainable through this method.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes to light when the crossover officially launches.

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | Where to find all Mythic Weapons All Weekly Challenges & Quests |  Map Changes and new locations | All NPC Characters 

About The Author

John Esposito

John graduated with a degree in Sport Management in 2017, before discovering he had a hidden joy for writing. Since then, he's worked for GameRant, Twinfinite, and Jaxon, covering everything related to gaming. Currently, he's a Games Writer for Dexerto, and all tips and tricks welcome: john.esposito@dexerto.com

keep reading
fortnite battle passes
Fortnite
Fortnite players split on “overwhelming” number of available Battle Passes
Brianna Reeves
Fortnite Star Wars back bling
Fortnite
Fortnite x Star Wars: How to get AWR Pack back bling for free
John Esposito
LEGO Fortnite event battle pass
Fortnite
LEGO Fortnite Star Wars update patch notes: Rebel Adventure event, Lightsabers, Blasters & more
Daniel Appleford
Eminem skin jamming in Fortnite
Fortnite
How to Jam in Fortnite
Rishabh Sabarwal
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech