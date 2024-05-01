The E-11 Blaster returns to Fortnite as part of the latest Star Wars update. Here’s how to find it for use and more information surrounding the weapon.

Star Wars and Fortnite have had a storied history of crossovers implemented in the game. Aside from skins and other themed cosmetics, weapons have come and gone.

With Star Wars Day, one of the crossover’s long-standing weapons, the E-11 Blaster, will return. It will likely see some tweaks to match the current season’s balancing direction.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Blaster’s return.

How to get E-11 Blaster in Fortnite’s Star Wars Day crossover

Much like the weapon’s last appearance, the E-11 Blaster can be obtained via two methods — by defeating Stormtroopers or by Imperial Chests at Vader’s landing sites.

Provided it follows the trend of prior iterations, players should expect the E-11 Blaster to be a Mythic weapon. It doesn’t require ammo, as it’s an energy weapon that relies on a cooldown. Imperial Stormtroopers at Imperial Checkpoints could also sell the weapon, as previous versions were obtainable through this method.

We’ll keep you updated as more information comes to light when the crossover officially launches.

