Fortnite’s Ice Spice POI sparks hope of Travis Scott returning to the game

Ice Spice just made her Fortnite debut, and fans think there’s a major clue in her Ice Isle point of interest hinting at a Travis Scott return.

Ice Spice dropped into Fortnite today as part of Chapter 2 Remix, bringing a bundle of exclusive content with her. She’s the latest rap star to join the game, alongside big names like Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

This time, though, she’s staking out her territory on the map with her very own Point of Interest, Ice Isle. Located in the extreme northwest, Ice Isle is a remix of Chapter 2’s famous Shark POI – it’s full of mythic weapons, exclusive loot, and plenty of enemy players waiting to ruin your day.

Article continues after ad

If you can last a few seconds without getting eliminated, you might notice something interesting. You can hear Ice Spice singing a familiar tune – her song “Oh Shhh…” featuring Travis Scott. This little detail has fans buzzing, hoping it means the return of Travis Scott’s skin to the Item Shop.

Article continues after ad

Travis Scott’s 2020 Astronomical concert in Fortnite was legendary, with millions of players logging in to experience the live event. Epic Games has even hinted that Travis Scott is “always welcome” to return, fueling even more speculation.

Article continues after ad

Fans are already lighting up social media with their excitement. One player reached out to Travis Scott directly and said, “Lock in and bring your skin back.”

Another one pointed out, “I mean we ARE in Season 2.” If there was a time to bring Travis Scott back, there’s no better time than the season that hosted him in the first place.

Plus, the end-of-the-chapter event is shaping up to be a massive showdown between four iconic rappers – Eminem, Snoop, Ice Spice, and Juice WRLD – all in giant form. Epic already did something similar for Travis, so there’s no excuse not to bring him back.

Article continues after ad

Keep your ears open on Ice Isle and stay sharp – the clues are there if you know where to look. Whether or not Travis Scott returns, Fortnite has once again left players guessing and grinding for more.