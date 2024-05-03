All LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars challenges: Rebel Adventure pass, quests, and rewards

A brand new Star Wars collab has arrived in LEGO Fortnite and brings new challenges and rewards for players to earn. Here’s how to get them all.

Fortnite has once again collaborated with the iconic Star Wars franchise in a crossover event that brings lots of new content to Chapter 5 Season 2 with the 29.40 update. The collab event not only graces the game’s Battle Royale mode but also brings fresh collab items to LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Rocket Racing as well.

However, it also introduces the first-ever LEGO Fortnite mini-pass called Rebel Adventure where players can complete quests in Survival and Sandbox mode to earn free rewards. It is the first time LEGO Fortnite has received a vast crossover with a franchise.

So if you’re looking to get rewards and complete challenges in the LEGO mode during the Star Wars event, we’ve got you covered right here.

Contents

Epic Games The new Star Wars event in LEGO Fortnite brings Rebels and Imperials into the world.

All LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure quests

With the latest LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure pass, players need to complete a set of event-based quests to progress. Gain Studs by completing the below-mentioned quests as you help the Rebel Alliance settle in your world.

Each quest rewards you with a set of Studs you can use to unlock the rewards along the Rebel Adventure Pass.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure quests and their rewards:

Collect Macrobinoculkars from Rebel Captain (1) – 185 Studs

Build a Rebel Workbench (1) – 185 Studs

Talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf (1) – 185 Studs

Eliminate Imperials (6) – 185 Studs

Equip a Lightsaber (1) – 185 Studs

Talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat (1) – 185 Studs

All Survival Weekly quests

Survival Weekly quests can only be completed while playing new Star Wars content in LEGO Fortnite Survival mode. These quests will be released each week until the event winds down on July 23, 2024.

Epic Games Lightsabers finally make their way to LEGO Fortnite.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Survival Weekly quests and their rewards:

Week 1 Quests

Build a Rebel Guided Build (1) – 220 Studs

Build a Vehicle Guided Build (1) – 220 Studs

Collect Plastoids (1) – 220 Studs

Eliminate Stormtroopers (6) – 220 Studs

Emote with Rebel Protocol Droid C-43S or C-6JR using a Dance Emote (1) – 220 Studs

All Sandbox Weekly quests

Similar to Survivor Weeklies, Sandbox quests are limited to Star Wars gameplay in LEGO Fortnite’s Sandbox mode. These quests will also be released each week until the event ends.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Sandbox Weekly quests and their rewards:

Week 1 Quests

Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber (12) – 515 Studs

Visit crashed Star Destroyer (1) – 515 Studs

Complete 5 Builds in a Dry Valley cave (5) – 515 Studs

Are there Milestones and Daily quests?

Yes, apart from the weekly and event quests, LEGO Fortnite also adds Milestone and Daily quests for players in both Survival and Sandbox modes to complete.

While Milestone quests each have 20 stages and rewards 10 Studs upon completion of each quest, daily quests are rotated every day and only reward 5 Studs each.

All LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure Pass rewards

The LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure pass features two reward tracks, similar to that of the Avatar Elements event that players can progress along to get rewards until July 23, 2024, when the pass ends.

Epic Games Unlock the Chewbacca skin via the new LEGO pass.

After selecting the LEGO Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the LEGO Pass button in the top navigation to open the pass page. Once there, you can either continue with the free track and complete quests to get free rewards or spend 1,400 V-Bucks to gain access to the premium reward track.

Here are all the rewards you can get from the Rebel Adventure pass and the number of studs you’ll need to unlock each of them:

Rebel Adventure Pass Tier Reward Reward Track Studs Required Base Tier Chewbacca Outfit & LEGO style None None Tier 1 Tatooine Spice of Life Decor Bundle Free 1,000 Tier 1 Mos Eisley Homestead Build Premium 1,000 Tier 2 Tatooine Circuit Bedroom Decor Bundle Free 2,000 Tier 2 Tatooine Hope Decor Bundle Premium 2,000 Tier 3 Tatooine Turret and Tanks Decor Bundle Free 3,000 Tier 3 Mos Eisley Garage Build Premium 3,000 Tier 4 Tatooine Spa Decor Bundle Free 4,000 Tier 4 Tatooine Kitchenette Decor Bundle Premium 4,000 Tier 5 Tatooine Glassware Decor Bundle Free 5,000 Tier 5 Mos Eisley Emporium Build Premium 5,000 Tier 6 Mos Eisley Serving Station Decor Bundle Free 6,000 Tier 6 Tatooine Dining Decor Bundle Premium 6,000 Tier 7 Tatooine Hazardous Removal Decor Bundle Free 7,000 Tier 7 Mos Eisley Tower Build Premium 7,000 Tier 8 Mos Eisley Lanterns Decor Bundle Free 8,000 Tier 8 Tatooine Vaporators Decor Bundle Premium 8,000 Tier 9 Mos Eisley Essentials Decor Bundle Free 9,000 Tier 9 Mos Eisley Large Garage Build Premium 9,000 Tier 10 Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar Decor Bundle Free 10,000 Tier 10 Mos Eisley Cantina Build Premium 10,000 Tier 11 Mos Eisley Marketplace Build Free 11,000 Tier 11 Dusty Durrr Burger Build Premium 11,000

Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Chewbacca Outfit. Chewie has both a Fortnite and a LEGO Style. Furthermore, you’ll also receive a Wookiee War Cry Built-In Emote with the skin.

