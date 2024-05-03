GamingFortnite

All LEGO Fortnite x Star Wars challenges: Rebel Adventure pass, quests, and rewards

Rishabh Sabarwal
LEGO Fortnite Star Wars event coverEpic Games

A brand new Star Wars collab has arrived in LEGO Fortnite and brings new challenges and rewards for players to earn. Here’s how to get them all.

Fortnite has once again collaborated with the iconic Star Wars franchise in a crossover event that brings lots of new content to Chapter 5 Season 2 with the 29.40 update. The collab event not only graces the game’s Battle Royale mode but also brings fresh collab items to LEGO Fortnite, Festival, and Rocket Racing as well.

However, it also introduces the first-ever LEGO Fortnite mini-pass called Rebel Adventure where players can complete quests in Survival and Sandbox mode to earn free rewards. It is the first time LEGO Fortnite has received a vast crossover with a franchise.

So if you’re looking to get rewards and complete challenges in the LEGO mode during the Star Wars event, we’ve got you covered right here.

Contents

LEGO Lightsabers combat in FortniteEpic Games
The new Star Wars event in LEGO Fortnite brings Rebels and Imperials into the world.

All LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure quests

With the latest LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure pass, players need to complete a set of event-based quests to progress. Gain Studs by completing the below-mentioned quests as you help the Rebel Alliance settle in your world.

Each quest rewards you with a set of Studs you can use to unlock the rewards along the Rebel Adventure Pass.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure quests and their rewards:

  • Collect Macrobinoculkars from Rebel Captain (1) – 185 Studs
  • Build a Rebel Workbench (1) – 185 Studs
  • Talk to Rebel Wookie Rancher Grrraaalf (1) – 185 Studs
  • Eliminate Imperials (6) – 185 Studs
  • Equip a Lightsaber (1) – 185 Studs
  • Talk to Rebel Mon Calamari Chef Ackzat (1) – 185 Studs

All Survival Weekly quests

Survival Weekly quests can only be completed while playing new Star Wars content in LEGO Fortnite Survival mode. These quests will be released each week until the event winds down on July 23, 2024.

Dagobah Luke skin in LEGO FortniteEpic Games
Lightsabers finally make their way to LEGO Fortnite.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Survival Weekly quests and their rewards:

Week 1 Quests

  • Build a Rebel Guided Build (1) – 220 Studs
  • Build a Vehicle Guided Build (1) – 220 Studs
  • Collect Plastoids (1) – 220 Studs
  • Eliminate Stormtroopers (6) – 220 Studs
  • Emote with Rebel Protocol Droid C-43S or C-6JR using a Dance Emote (1) – 220 Studs

All Sandbox Weekly quests

Similar to Survivor Weeklies, Sandbox quests are limited to Star Wars gameplay in LEGO Fortnite’s Sandbox mode. These quests will also be released each week until the event ends.

Here are all the LEGO Fortnite Sandbox Weekly quests and their rewards:

Week 1 Quests

  • Defeat Stormtroopers with a Lightsaber (12) – 515 Studs
  • Visit crashed Star Destroyer (1) – 515 Studs
  • Complete 5 Builds in a Dry Valley cave (5) – 515 Studs

Are there Milestones and Daily quests?

Yes, apart from the weekly and event quests, LEGO Fortnite also adds Milestone and Daily quests for players in both Survival and Sandbox modes to complete.

While Milestone quests each have 20 stages and rewards 10 Studs upon completion of each quest, daily quests are rotated every day and only reward 5 Studs each.

All LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure Pass rewards

The LEGO Fortnite: Rebel Adventure pass features two reward tracks, similar to that of the Avatar Elements event that players can progress along to get rewards until July 23, 2024, when the pass ends.

LEGO Fortnite Rebel Adventure passEpic Games
Unlock the Chewbacca skin via the new LEGO pass.

After selecting the LEGO Fortnite experience in Fortnite, go to the LEGO Pass button in the top navigation to open the pass page. Once there, you can either continue with the free track and complete quests to get free rewards or spend 1,400 V-Bucks to gain access to the premium reward track.

Here are all the rewards you can get from the Rebel Adventure pass and the number of studs you’ll need to unlock each of them:

Rebel Adventure Pass TierRewardReward TrackStuds Required
Base TierChewbacca Outfit & LEGO styleNoneNone
Tier 1Tatooine Spice of Life Decor BundleFree1,000
Tier 1Mos Eisley Homestead BuildPremium1,000
Tier 2Tatooine Circuit Bedroom Decor BundleFree2,000
Tier 2Tatooine Hope Decor BundlePremium2,000
Tier 3Tatooine Turret and Tanks Decor BundleFree3,000
Tier 3Mos Eisley Garage BuildPremium3,000
Tier 4Tatooine Spa Decor BundleFree4,000
Tier 4Tatooine Kitchenette Decor BundlePremium4,000
Tier 5Tatooine Glassware Decor BundleFree5,000
Tier 5Mos Eisley Emporium BuildPremium5,000
Tier 6Mos Eisley Serving Station Decor BundleFree6,000
Tier 6Tatooine Dining Decor BundlePremium6,000
Tier 7Tatooine Hazardous Removal Decor BundleFree7,000
Tier 7Mos Eisley Tower BuildPremium7,000
Tier 8Mos Eisley Lanterns Decor BundleFree8,000
Tier 8Tatooine Vaporators Decor BundlePremium8,000
Tier 9Mos Eisley Essentials Decor BundleFree9,000
Tier 9Mos Eisley Large Garage BuildPremium9,000
Tier 10Mos Eisley Blue Milk Bar Decor BundleFree10,000
Tier 10Mos Eisley Cantina BuildPremium10,000
Tier 11Mos Eisley Marketplace BuildFree11,000
Tier 11Dusty Durrr Burger BuildPremium11,000

Upon purchasing the premium upgrade, you’ll automatically receive the Chewbacca Outfit. Chewie has both a Fortnite and a LEGO Style. Furthermore, you’ll also receive a Wookiee War Cry Built-In Emote with the skin.

Check out more Fortnite x Star Wars content:

All Star Wars skins & how to get them | How to get AWR Pack Back Bling | How to get E-11 Blaster | Everything added in Fortnite x Star Wars Day 2024 update | How to get Cantina Band Jam Track

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

Related Topics

LEGO FortniteStar Wars

