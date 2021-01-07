Logo
When does Fortnite Season 6 start? Chapter 2 Season 5 end date

Published: 7/Jan/2021 9:32

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 start date
Epic Games

As fans look ahead to Fortnite Season 6, we’ve got everything you need to know about the next update including a release date and the biggest rumors.

Fortnite Season 5 dropped on December 2, 2021, and introduced a ton of changes to The Island including an exposed Zero Point, crossovers with The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead, a new type of currency called Gold Bars, and a series of Exotic weapons.

While the update has been well-received by existing fans and has brought many former players back to the game, attention is now slowly turning to the upcoming Season 6 update, which will no doubt bring a whole host of exciting features to the game.

We’ve scoured the internet for every rumor, leak, and theory about what Fortnite Season 6 has in store for us, including potential themes and when fans can expect it to arrive on their consoles.

When does Fortnite Season 5 end?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 5 introduced loads of new skins including The Mandalorian.

According to the official Fortnite website, players will need to complete the current season’s Battle Pass by March 15, 2021, meaning Season 5 should also come to an end on that day – or at least in the same week.

It’s hard to predict an exact date for when Season 5 will come to an end, though, as some recent seasons have been extended weeks past their original end date to allow Epic more time to perfect their next update.

Following in the footsteps of previous seasons, we’re also expecting a huge event to take place to mark the end of the season. It could have something to do with those hunters Agent Jonesy has been gathering.

When does Fortnite Season 6 start?

Fortnite black hole
Epic Games
Could another Black Hole appear before Season 6 of Fortnite?

The most obvious answer is that Season 6 will begin as soon as Season 5 ends. If we’re following that train of thought, Season 6 should start on March 15, 2021. If not that exact day, then at some point later in the week.

It’s not completely guaranteed that this will happen, though. Epic Games threw fans for a loop when they presented a Black Hole loading screen at the end of Chapter 1. It meant a few days of downtime where fans couldn’t play the game.

It’s unlikely that this will happen again – though it did happen overnight between Season 4 and Season 5 – but if it does, the expected release date could be pushed back by a few days. We’ll keep you updated.

What will the Fortnite Season 6 theme be?

Fortnite Kevin the Cube
Epic Games
Some fans believe Kevin the Cube will make a comeback in Season 6.

We won’t truly know the theme of Chapter 2 Season 6 until it launches, but fans already have many predictions and theories about what could happen in the new season of Fortnite.

One of the biggest rumors is that Chapter 2 Season 6 will reimagine the Darkness theme from Chapter 1 Season 6. This would likely mean a comeback for Kevin the Cube, the mysterious purple object that once caused mayhem on The Island.

It’s a theory that’s backed up by popular YouTuber Ali-A, who pointed out that each season in Chapter 2 is mimicking its corresponding season in Chapter 1. For example, Chapter 1 Season 4 was superhero themed, while Chapter 2 Season 4 focused on Marvel superheroes and villains.

It’s also likely that we’ll finally get an explanation about the Imagined Order, the mysterious group of antagonistic soldiers who keep rising from the ground and attacking players in Season 5.

What new weapons and skins will be in Fortnite Season 6?

As with every other season of Fortnite, Chapter 2 Season 6 will bring with it a new Battle Pass that will offer a number of skins, back blings, gliders, and wraps for players to unlock as they progress.

We don’t know what they’ll be yet, but given the high-profile nature of recent skins, with the likes of The Mandalorian and Marvel/DC superheroes showing up, we’d expect at least one major crossover to launch the season.

A new Gaming Legends series of skins was introduced in Season 5, with Halo’s Master Chief and God of War’s Kratos joining the battle. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for more in Season 6, like the rumored Samus Aran.

As for weapons, we’ll have to wait and see whether Exotic-class additions like the Shadow Tracker Pistol and The Dub, which were newly introduced in Season 5, will carry across to Season 6 or if there will be a whole new selection to choose from.

Is there a trailer for Fortnite Season 6?

There’s no trailer for Fortnite Season 6 yet, as Epic Games still haven’t released any details about the new update.

Based on previous season release patterns, though, it’s likely we’ll start to get teasers closer to the launch date, with a full trailer made available to watch on the day of release.

Where to find Bigfoot in Fortnite: Tips for tracking elusive Season 5 NPC

Published: 7/Jan/2021 2:44

by Brad Norton
Epic Games

Bigfoot is by far the most elusive character in Fortnite Season 5. However, that doesn’t mean he’s not out there. Here’s a few key tricks to keep in mind when trying to hunt down the rare NPC.

From Big Chuggus to Ragnarok and even The Mandalorian himself, there are ton of NPCs scattered across Fortnite. Some are purely there for comedic effect while others actually have a real impact.

Many will help you heal up while others will provide an assortment of resources. Each character comes with its own function thanks to the new Gold Bar currency system in Season 5.

If you’re trying to meet every single character on the map, however, there’s none more elusive than Bigfoot. This exceedingly rare NPC has kept players scratching their heads for weeks. But here’s how you can effectively track it down in your next session.

Fortnite Season 5 map
Fortnite.gg
A look at each unique spawn point for Bigfoot in Fortnite Season 5.

First off, it’s important to note that like most other NPCs, Bigfoot can spawn in a few different locations. Thankfully, every sighting of this character has come from the very bottom edges of the map.

The next thing to keep in mind is that Bigfoot wanders around. It won’t stay in its spawn location for long, meaning you could see it out and about on your travels. There is a strategy to help nail down its specific position on the map, however.

You’ll want to first track down Bunker Jonesy. This NPC can appear at both Camp Cod and Shipwreck Cove. If he’s not at the first, head to the second POI and check there. Once you’ve made contact, it’ll cost you 100 Gold Bars to gain some intel on Bigfoot.

Fortnite Junker Bonesy
Epic Games
Bunker Jonesy will help nail down the exact location of Bigfoot.

Jonesy will reveal the location of a nearby Bigfoot on your map. Place a marker on this position and head there immediately before it walks away. You should see Bigfoot stumbling around but you can approach it just like any other NPC without fear of it running off.

Interacting with Bigfoot will provide you with a Zero Point fish. This can be used to heal or teleport no different from if it was caught in a river.

Fortnite Bigfoot
Epic Games
Bigfoot appears no different from any other NPC when you actually get close.

So if you’re trying to tick off every single NPC sighting this season, make sure you get Bigfoot done sooner than later. It’s the rarest character to spot, and it’s much harder to do so without first talking to Bunker Jonesy.

For a rundown on every NPC location in Fortnite, be sure to check our full guide.