When does Fortnite Season 6 start? Chapter 2 Season 5 end date

As fans look ahead to Fortnite Season 6, we’ve got everything you need to know about the next update including a release date and the biggest rumors.

Fortnite Season 5 dropped on December 2, 2021, and introduced a ton of changes to The Island including an exposed Zero Point, crossovers with The Mandalorian and The Walking Dead, a new type of currency called Gold Bars, and a series of Exotic weapons.

While the update has been well-received by existing fans and has brought many former players back to the game, attention is now slowly turning to the upcoming Season 6 update, which will no doubt bring a whole host of exciting features to the game.

We’ve scoured the internet for every rumor, leak, and theory about what Fortnite Season 6 has in store for us, including potential themes and when fans can expect it to arrive on their consoles.

When does Fortnite Season 5 end?

According to the official Fortnite website, players will need to complete the current season’s Battle Pass by March 15, 2021, meaning Season 5 should also come to an end on that day – or at least in the same week.

It’s hard to predict an exact date for when Season 5 will come to an end, though, as some recent seasons have been extended weeks past their original end date to allow Epic more time to perfect their next update.

Following in the footsteps of previous seasons, we’re also expecting a huge event to take place to mark the end of the season. It could have something to do with those hunters Agent Jonesy has been gathering.

When does Fortnite Season 6 start?

The most obvious answer is that Season 6 will begin as soon as Season 5 ends. If we’re following that train of thought, Season 6 should start on March 15, 2021. If not that exact day, then at some point later in the week.

It’s not completely guaranteed that this will happen, though. Epic Games threw fans for a loop when they presented a Black Hole loading screen at the end of Chapter 1. It meant a few days of downtime where fans couldn’t play the game.

It’s unlikely that this will happen again – though it did happen overnight between Season 4 and Season 5 – but if it does, the expected release date could be pushed back by a few days. We’ll keep you updated.

What will the Fortnite Season 6 theme be?

We won’t truly know the theme of Chapter 2 Season 6 until it launches, but fans already have many predictions and theories about what could happen in the new season of Fortnite.

One of the biggest rumors is that Chapter 2 Season 6 will reimagine the Darkness theme from Chapter 1 Season 6. This would likely mean a comeback for Kevin the Cube, the mysterious purple object that once caused mayhem on The Island.

It’s a theory that’s backed up by popular YouTuber Ali-A, who pointed out that each season in Chapter 2 is mimicking its corresponding season in Chapter 1. For example, Chapter 1 Season 4 was superhero themed, while Chapter 2 Season 4 focused on Marvel superheroes and villains.

It’s also likely that we’ll finally get an explanation about the Imagined Order, the mysterious group of antagonistic soldiers who keep rising from the ground and attacking players in Season 5.

What new weapons and skins will be in Fortnite Season 6?

As with every other season of Fortnite, Chapter 2 Season 6 will bring with it a new Battle Pass that will offer a number of skins, back blings, gliders, and wraps for players to unlock as they progress.

We don’t know what they’ll be yet, but given the high-profile nature of recent skins, with the likes of The Mandalorian and Marvel/DC superheroes showing up, we’d expect at least one major crossover to launch the season.

A new Gaming Legends series of skins was introduced in Season 5, with Halo’s Master Chief and God of War’s Kratos joining the battle. We’re keeping our fingers crossed for more in Season 6, like the rumored Samus Aran.

As for weapons, we’ll have to wait and see whether Exotic-class additions like the Shadow Tracker Pistol and The Dub, which were newly introduced in Season 5, will carry across to Season 6 or if there will be a whole new selection to choose from.

Is there a trailer for Fortnite Season 6?

There’s no trailer for Fortnite Season 6 yet, as Epic Games still haven’t released any details about the new update.

Based on previous season release patterns, though, it’s likely we’ll start to get teasers closer to the launch date, with a full trailer made available to watch on the day of release.