Fortnite Season 6 to begin on March 16 as Zero Crisis Finale event details revealed

Epic Games have revealed details about Fortnite Season 6, including when it will begin and the major Zero Crisis Finale event players will get to experience.

With Fortnite Season 5 slowly coming to an end after three long months of bounty hunter action and pop-culture crossovers, Epic Games have confirmed that the highly-anticipated Season 6 will arrive on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Unlike previous seasons, there won’t be a big live finale event to close out Season 5. Instead, Epic are switching things up by launching Season 6 with an “explosive” solo event called the Zero Crisis Finale.

Fortnite announces Zero Crisis Finale event

When players first launch the game after Season 6 kicks off on Tuesday, March 16, they’ll play through the conclusion of Agent Jonesy’s mission to secure The Loop and stop anyone from escaping The Island.

Advertisement

The Zero Crisis Finale is a solo experience and can be played whenever you first log into the game. This means players won’t have to worry about missing out on a time-specific finale event like in previous seasons.

Read More: 5 features Fortnite Season 6 needs to include

Epic have promised that the aftermath of this event will “shape Reality as we know it”, so expect to see some pretty big changes on The Island going into Season 6.

Fans will also be able to watch the global premiere of the Zero Crisis Finale online, with details coming soon. It’s set to include the game’s “most ambitious story cinematic yet”.

Advertisement

Gold Bars will reset in Fortnite Season 6

Epic are encouraging players to spend all of their Gold Bars before Season 6 begins, with all Exotic weapons that can be bought from NPCs on The Island now being sold with heavy discounts.

You can see the original prices and the new prices of all Exotic weapons below:

The Dub: 600 to 350 Bars

Storm Scout Sniper: 500 to 300 Bars

Boom Sniper: 600 to 350 Bars

Shadow Tracker: 400 to 250 Bars

Night Hawk: 400 to 250 Bars

Dragon’s Breath Sniper: 500 to 300 Bars

Hop Rock Dualies: 500 to 300 Bars

Burst Quad Launcher: 600 to 250 Bars

Chug Cannon: 600 to 350 Bars

The Big Chill: 400 to 250 Bars

It’s been confirmed that the popular in-game currency – which made its debut in Season 5 – will indeed return in Season 6, but players will lose any Gold Bars they currently have and start fresh.

Also, with the Season 5 Battle Pass expiring on March 15, 2021, players now have a week to grind for XP if they want to max out their Battle Pass and unlock all of the skins and cosmetics before that date.