Epic Games has now confirmed the next big Fortnite Season 5 update, patch 15.50, is all set to arrive this week ⁠— here’s all the juicy details, including early patch notes, teasers about a new “rapid” item, and more.

This patch is expected to be the last Season 5 update.

That means there will likely only be a small bundle of front-facing changes for the battle royale and Creative mode. There will, however, be a number of leaks and early teases for the upcoming Season 6 event, which should be just around the corner in late March — if insiders are correct.

v15.50 is also expected to vault a popular gun.

That will be a trade for a “rapid” new item ⁠— suspected to be the leaked “Run Gun SMG” uncovered by Fortnite dataminers all the way back in December 2020. This will come along with a new Creative island, Epic confirmed on March 2.

Here’s everything we know about update 15.50, starting with all the details on Fortnite’s impending patch downtime, and the March 3 patch notes.

When is Fortnite v15.50 coming?

Epic Games has officially locked in the v15.50 update for Tuesday, March 3. Downtime is expected to begin at 4am ET (9am UTC, 10am BST, 8pm AEDT).

Expect a lengthy downtime for the Fortnite v15.50 patch. Matchmaking will be disabled 20-25 minutes before the new Chapter 2 Season 5 update.

A new update rapidly approaches. v15.50 is scheduled for release on March 2. Downtime will begin at approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/CCuZwikUfn — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) March 1, 2021

Fortnite update 15.50 early patch notes

Hand Cannon vaulted again

The popular Hand Cannon is all set to be vaulted again in the v15.50 update. The heavy weapon only spent a single patch free from the Fortnite bench, after being released in patch v15.40.1 last month to replace the new Flint-Knock Pistol.

The pistol was first introduced all the way back in patch 7.40.

Before its unvaulting on February 23, the Hand Cannon had spent a huge 16 months in the Fortnite vault. It now apparently is headed back in that direction.

Epic teases new “rapid” item ⁠— Run Gun SMG?

To replace the now-vaulted Hand Cannon in the Season 2 weapon pool, Epic Games are bracing to add a “rapid” new item that has yet to be revealed.

Fortnite fans have already begun theorizing what item or gun will be unvaulted in the upcoming March 3 update. A popular theory is the Rapid Fire SMG will return ⁠— based on the “rapid” tease in the update tweet. It was vaulted in patch 14.0. Another potential option may be the mysterious new “Run Gun SMG,” which was leaked back in December.

The fact Epic said it would be an “item” has also led players to believe it may not be a gun at all. We’ll make sure to keep you updated when it’s revealed!

Here's the Run Gun exotic SMG from the previous tweet, recoded 2 clips with @ximton for y'all.. It makes you walk/run faster and its still unfinished pic.twitter.com/inINji0g8x — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2020

Lazarbeam Icon Series skin released

YouTuber Lazarbeam is the next creator to get his own Fortnite skin.

The hilarious new Icon skin depicts the content creator as a “tradie” — a construction worker, for those of you outside Australia — complete with his high-vis work shirt, a tool belt, and vintage grey shorts. According to Lazarbeam, the ‘tradie’ look is to “honor [his] beginnings.”

The YouTuber has confirmed the ‘Lazarbeam’ bundle will be available in the Item Shop early in the 15.50 update: March 4, to be exact.

v15.50 adds new Island sizes in Creative update

Epic has added another new Island size in the Fortnite Creative playlist, as part of a small update to the popular battle royale building mode.

Fortnite already boasts more than 20 islands in the Creative playlist, with players often gravitating towards simple designs like “Horseshoe Island,” “Flat Grass Island,” and the huge “Grid Island” arena that is basically just a blank slate.

The devs also pulled the trigger on localized “Featured Creative Hub” support.

These patch notes are being updated…

Fortnite update 15.50 bug fixes

As usual, the Fortnite dev team will also ship a few bug fixes, as documented on the official Trello board. This patch only has a few solved issues, including for the battle royale, Save the World, and Creative mode.

Here is the full list of bug fixes coming in v15.50:

General

Split Screen “Ready Up!” issue.

Battle Royale

Snowy Floppers do not grant Shield or Icy Feet.

Cars not always dealing damage on impact.

Total Bars appearing as “0” when loading into a match with high latency.

Save the World Issues

Escalation Modifier Damage Buff does not buff Hero Skills or Gadgets.

Mobile Issues

Cannot start or switch to Creative Mode.

So, there you have it; all the patch notes for the fifth Season 5 update. Once all the official Fortnite v15.50 details are released and added to the game, we’ll be the first to let you know — so make sure you stick around!