 Fortnite Gaming Legends: All confirmed and leaked skins coming soon - Dexerto
Fortnite

Fortnite Gaming Legends: All confirmed and leaked skins coming soon

Published: 4/Dec/2020 15:38

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Gaming Legends Series Samus Kratos Master Chief
Nintendo / Epic Games / Microsoft

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced the Gaming Legends Series, bringing some of the most iconic characters to the battle. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fans initially thought an appearance from The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda would be the biggest moment of the newly-launched Fortnite Season 5, but they were quickly proven wrong as Epic Games surprise-released a skin based on God of War’s Kratos.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Kratos belongs to a new collection of skins and cosmetics called the Gaming Legends Series, suggesting there are many more crossovers to come; in fact, it’s already been leaked that Halo’s Master Chief will be the next addition.

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently available Gaming Legends Series characters, as well as any rumors or leaks that emerge throughout Season 5. We’ll keep this list updated, so check back regularly.

Fortnite Gaming Legends skins

Kratos (God of War)

Fortnite Kratos skin
Epic Games / Sony
Kratos made a surprise entry addition to the Fortnite universe.

The first entry into the Gaming Legends Series of skins is Spartan warrior Kratos, who debuted in the original God Of War game on PS2 way back in 2005.

After multiple sequels across various platforms, the flagship PlayStation franchise received a critically-acclaimed (and, some would argue, much-needed) revamp on PS4 in 2018, which renewed interest in the series.

Kratos was added to the Fortnite Season 5 store on December 4, 2020. As well as a pretty epic skin, the character comes with his own custom axe, glider and back bling, which are detailed below:

  • Kratos Skin: 1500 V-Bucks
  • Leviathan Axe: 1000 V-Bucks
  • Guardian Shield Glider: 800 V-Bucks
  • Mimir Back Bling: Only available as part of The Oathbreaker set

All of these cosmetics can be purchased together as part of The Oathbreaker set for 2200 V-Bucks.

Master Chief (Halo)

343 Industries
Master Chief is rumored to be the next addition to Fortnite.

It’s not been confirmed by Epic, but leakers have already revealed that the next addition to the Gaming Legends Series will be Master Chief, who first appeared in Halo: Combat Evolved on Xbox in 2001.

As well as a skin based on Master Chief’s outfit, leakers have shared what appear to be screenshots of a Lil’ Warthog Emote and a UNSC Pelican Glider.

As we said before, a Halo crossover hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so there’s no release date right now. However, Fortnite Season 5 is due to end on March 16, so expect to see it arrive before then.

We’ll update this section when a release date and details for the Master Chief crossover are revealed.

Fortnite Gaming Legends series: Nintendo skin coming?

With Fortnite skins based on Sony and Microsoft exclusive franchises, all eyes are now on Nintendo, who have historically shown reluctance to feature their original games and characters on other platforms.

However, if any game could convince them to do this, it’s probably Fortnite, which has seen some of the world’s biggest franchises including Marvel and Star Wars jump on board for some epic crossover action.

The most obvious choice for a Nintendo skin seems to be Samus Aran from Metroid, with Fortnite fans almost unanimously agreeing that she should be the next addition to the Gaming Legends Series.

Metroid Samus Aran
Nintendo
Samus Aran would be a popular and unexpected addition to Fortnite.

Epic Games promised to bring “even more hunters from the realities beyond” to Fortnite Season 5 following The Mandalorian’s debut. Samus is a bounty hunter, so it makes perfect sense to bring her to The Island to take part in the newly-added Bounties.

There is one potential problem with a skin based on Samus, though. Her suit of armor features a built-in arm cannon, which wouldn’t quite work when it comes to Fortnite’s weapon-swapping action.

A simple way around this could be to alter the design of the suit, although Nintendo may not agree to do that. Instead, they could go with Zero Suit Samus, which would arguably fit in with the visuals of Fortnite better anyway.

To get all the latest Fortnite Gaming Legend updates, guides, and leaks make sure you check out our dedicated Fortnite page.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.