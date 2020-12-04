Fortnite Gaming Legends: All confirmed and leaked skins coming soon - Dexerto

Fortnite Season 5 has introduced the Gaming Legends Series, bringing some of the most iconic characters to the battle. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Fans initially thought an appearance from The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda would be the biggest moment of the newly-launched Fortnite Season 5, but they were quickly proven wrong as Epic Games surprise-released a skin based on God of War’s Kratos.

As if that wasn’t exciting enough, Kratos belongs to a new collection of skins and cosmetics called the Gaming Legends Series, suggesting there are many more crossovers to come; in fact, it’s already been leaked that Halo’s Master Chief will be the next addition.

Below, we’ve listed all of the currently available Gaming Legends Series characters, as well as any rumors or leaks that emerge throughout Season 5. We’ll keep this list updated, so check back regularly.

Fortnite Gaming Legends skins

Kratos (God of War)

The first entry into the Gaming Legends Series of skins is Spartan warrior Kratos, who debuted in the original God Of War game on PS2 way back in 2005.

After multiple sequels across various platforms, the flagship PlayStation franchise received a critically-acclaimed (and, some would argue, much-needed) revamp on PS4 in 2018, which renewed interest in the series.

Kratos was added to the Fortnite Season 5 store on December 4, 2020. As well as a pretty epic skin, the character comes with his own custom axe, glider and back bling, which are detailed below:

Kratos Skin: 1500 V-Bucks

Leviathan Axe: 1000 V-Bucks

Guardian Shield Glider: 800 V-Bucks

Mimir Back Bling: Only available as part of The Oathbreaker set

All of these cosmetics can be purchased together as part of The Oathbreaker set for 2200 V-Bucks.

Master Chief (Halo)

It’s not been confirmed by Epic, but leakers have already revealed that the next addition to the Gaming Legends Series will be Master Chief, who first appeared in Halo: Combat Evolved on Xbox in 2001.

As well as a skin based on Master Chief’s outfit, leakers have shared what appear to be screenshots of a Lil’ Warthog Emote and a UNSC Pelican Glider.

As we said before, a Halo crossover hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so there’s no release date right now. However, Fortnite Season 5 is due to end on March 16, so expect to see it arrive before then.

We’ll update this section when a release date and details for the Master Chief crossover are revealed.

Fortnite Gaming Legends series: Nintendo skin coming?

With Fortnite skins based on Sony and Microsoft exclusive franchises, all eyes are now on Nintendo, who have historically shown reluctance to feature their original games and characters on other platforms.

However, if any game could convince them to do this, it’s probably Fortnite, which has seen some of the world’s biggest franchises including Marvel and Star Wars jump on board for some epic crossover action.

The most obvious choice for a Nintendo skin seems to be Samus Aran from Metroid, with Fortnite fans almost unanimously agreeing that she should be the next addition to the Gaming Legends Series.

Epic Games promised to bring “even more hunters from the realities beyond” to Fortnite Season 5 following The Mandalorian’s debut. Samus is a bounty hunter, so it makes perfect sense to bring her to The Island to take part in the newly-added Bounties.

There is one potential problem with a skin based on Samus, though. Her suit of armor features a built-in arm cannon, which wouldn’t quite work when it comes to Fortnite’s weapon-swapping action.

A simple way around this could be to alter the design of the suit, although Nintendo may not agree to do that. Instead, they could go with Zero Suit Samus, which would arguably fit in with the visuals of Fortnite better anyway.

