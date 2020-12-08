 How to get Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto
How to get Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 8/Dec/2020 11:45

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite Season 5 Shadow Tracker pistol
With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, a bunch of big changes have arrived on the island, including major map alterations, new cosmetics and, of course, exotic weapons.

Exotic weapons are super rare and can only be bought from trading Gold bars with some of the non-playable characters you’ve likely seen bandied about on the map.

These NPC’s take Gold in exchange for Quests and bounties as well as weapons, but really the weapons are one of the more exciting additions to the game that you’ll want to try and get, but you’ll need to know the exact locations of where to get it, as well as how much Gold you’ll need to acquire.

Where to find Fortnite’s Shadow Tracker pistol

Fortnite Dirty Docks Reese Shadow Tracker Season 5 location
The Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol can be found right on the edge of the map at Dirty Docks.

Here’s the steps to follow to get the Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite:

  1. Head to the easternmost point of the map, into Dirty Docks.
  2. Go into the building closest to the edge of the map, that looks identical to the buildings from the old Dusty Depot POI.
  3. Once you’re in there, search for the NPC with the three-dotted speech bubble hovering over their head — this is Reese.
  4. Talk to her and flick through the options available.
  5. Hover over the Shadow Tracker pistol and, if you can afford it, select it.

Obviously, you can’t just pick this up, and you need to exchange Gold bars to earn the pistol — so let’s go through that.

How much Gold does it cost?

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests and more in Fortnite Season 5.

The addition of exchangeable Gold bars to Fortnite has changed up the game quite a bit and offered a new, refreshing way of playing.

With five Exotic weapons available through spending Gold with the new NPCs, you have to pick up a fair amount as a result. In fact, to acquire any Exotic weapon, you need 1,225 Gold to exchange — which isn’t all that easy to come by.

You shouldn’t expect to pick up one of these weapons every game due to the high costs, but it’ll be worth saving up for a few to test them out.

So, that’s how you get the Fortnite Shadow Tracker pistol in Fortnite Season 5. Be sure to check back with Dexerto to find out how to get all of the new Exotic weapons.

How to teleport with Fortnite’s Mandalorian Amban sniper

Published: 8/Dec/2020 10:01 Updated: 8/Dec/2020 10:06

by Connor Bennett
Tha Mandalorian looking down the barrel of his gun in Fortnite
The Mandalorian’s sniper rifle is incredibly powerful in Fortnite already, but did you know that it has bonus movement abilities too? Well, it does, and here’s how you can jump further with it equipped. 

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 is still in its infancy, but it’s already shaping up like one of the classic seasons from Epic Games. Why? There’s just so much new stuff to mess around with, new areas to explore, and plenty of content still to come as well.

What has proven incredibly popular so far has been the exotic weapons. These, for the most part, are purchasable from NPCs dotted around the map through gold bars, but if you want the best one of the lot, you’ll have to fight The Mandalorian. 

If you manage to grab his jetpack and Amban Sniper Rifle, you’re well on your way to a Victory Royale, but, there are also a few hidden tricks that you can use as well – especially with the rifle. 

The Mandalorian bounty challenges fortnite
Epic Games
Mando and The Child are in Fortnite Season 5.

As popular YouTuber SypherPK points out, if you have possession of Mando’s rifle, you use the melee ability to jump forward an extra few steps. 

It’s similar to the crystals dotted around the Zero Point, but spamming the melee on Mando’s sniper won’t jump as far. It’s only a small boost, but it’s still an upper hand on your opponents who might not be expecting it. 

As Sypher points out, it’s also extremely useful in box fights. If a wall, ramp, or floor is at low health, simply melee through it and you’ll teleport to the other end of the box. If you’re quick enough, you’ll be able to take a shot before they discover you’ve jumped behind them. 

  1. Defeat The Mandalorian
  2. Pick up his Amban Sniper Rifle
  3. Spam your melee button for extra movement distance
  4. Enjoy!

There isn’t exactly a heavy cooldown or consequence to using the jump either, as you dont have to wait forever to take a shot or swap weapons after using it. 

Epic might well tweak this later down the line, especially if it becomes something that players can abuse, but for now, it’s something you should try.