How to get Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite Season 5 - Dexerto

With the release of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5, a bunch of big changes have arrived on the island, including major map alterations, new cosmetics and, of course, exotic weapons.

Exotic weapons are super rare and can only be bought from trading Gold bars with some of the non-playable characters you’ve likely seen bandied about on the map.

These NPC’s take Gold in exchange for Quests and bounties as well as weapons, but really the weapons are one of the more exciting additions to the game that you’ll want to try and get, but you’ll need to know the exact locations of where to get it, as well as how much Gold you’ll need to acquire.

Where to find Fortnite’s Shadow Tracker pistol

Here’s the steps to follow to get the Shadow Tracker Exotic pistol in Fortnite:

Head to the easternmost point of the map, into Dirty Docks. Go into the building closest to the edge of the map, that looks identical to the buildings from the old Dusty Depot POI. Once you’re in there, search for the NPC with the three-dotted speech bubble hovering over their head — this is Reese. Talk to her and flick through the options available. Hover over the Shadow Tracker pistol and, if you can afford it, select it.

Obviously, you can’t just pick this up, and you need to exchange Gold bars to earn the pistol — so let’s go through that.

How much Gold does it cost?

The addition of exchangeable Gold bars to Fortnite has changed up the game quite a bit and offered a new, refreshing way of playing.

With five Exotic weapons available through spending Gold with the new NPCs, you have to pick up a fair amount as a result. In fact, to acquire any Exotic weapon, you need 1,225 Gold to exchange — which isn’t all that easy to come by.

You shouldn’t expect to pick up one of these weapons every game due to the high costs, but it’ll be worth saving up for a few to test them out.

So, that’s how you get the Fortnite Shadow Tracker pistol in Fortnite Season 5. Be sure to check back with Dexerto to find out how to get all of the new Exotic weapons.