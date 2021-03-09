How to watch Fortnite Season 6 Zero Crisis Finale event: date & start time, stream - Dexerto

Epic Games have revealed that Fortnite Season 6 will kick off with an “explosive” event that promises to change the future of the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

Most Fortnite fans were expecting Season 5 to end with a live finale event like previous seasons, but Epic Games have now announced that won’t happen. Instead, Season 6 will kick off with a solo event called the Zero Crisis Finale.

It’s currently unknown what will happen in the event, but Epic have teased that it will begin with their “most ambitious story cinematic yet” followed by a single-player experience that concludes Agent Jonesy’s Season 5 mission.

Whether you want to play the event for yourself or stream the global premiere online, you’ll find all the details you need below.

Fortnite Zero Crisis Finale start date & time

Players who want to jump into the game and experience the Zero Crisis Finale event first-hand will be able to do so at any point after Season 6 officially kicks off on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Unlike previous Fortnite finale events, the Zero Crisis Finale won’t be live and isn’t time-specific. While the ‘live’ element is exciting, this new format means a lot more players will be able to experience the event.

As for the event’s official stream, Epic will confirm a start time for that closer to the date.

How to watch Fortnite Zero Crisis Finale

Epic Games have confirmed that fans who can’t log in to Fortnite to play through the event themselves will be able to watch the Zero Crisis Finale online, meaning everyone can get in on the action.

It sounds like Epic will be streaming the event themselves, probably through Fortnite’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. As always, expect a number of popular streamers to play through the event, too.

Details on the global premiere of the Zero Crisis Finale event will be revealed soon, and we’ll update this page with livestreams as soon as they get announced, so check back soon.

What will happen in the Zero Crisis Finale?

There aren’t that many details about what players can expect from the Zero Crisis Finale event, but it’s expected to bring a conclusion to Agent Jonesy’s mission in Season 5.

If you need a reminder, that mission was to enlist the help of hunters from different realities – including The Mandalorian, Kratos, and Master Chief – in an attempt to stop anyone from escaping The Loop.

But that mission ended up destabilizing the Zero Point, and it started to look (and sound) very strange towards the end of Season 5. Epic have teased the fallout from this event will “shape Reality as we know it”.

Fortnite fans will have to wait until March 16, 2021, to find out exactly what happens, but whatever it is, it’s sure to have a huge impact on Season 6 going forwards.