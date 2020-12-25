7 best vaulted Fortnite weapons that need to make a comeback

From the Pump Shotgun to the Star Wars Lightsaber, here are seven of the best vaulted weapons that need to return to Fortnite.

Epic Games regularly updates its popular battle royale with new vehicles, epic crossover skins, significant map changes, and of course exciting weapons to keep things fresh for players each season.

But when the devs give with one hand, they take away with the other. New weapons mean old ones get taken away – a practice referred to as vaulting – and it’s a continuous source of unrest among Fortnite players.

Sometimes vaulting can be for the benefit of the game, helping to level the playing field when certain weapons are too overpowered. Other times, they’re simply not being used enough to keep them around.

But when your favorite weapon gets vaulted it can be incredibly frustrating. We’ve rounded up seven of the most-loved vaulted weapons that need to make a comeback in the future. Chapter 2, Season 6, maybe?

Pump Shotgun

Chapter 2, Season 5 was a hit with Fortnite fans, and managed to tempt back plenty of gamers who’d previously given up on the franchise. But one change that didn’t go down too well was the removal of the Pump Shotgun.

The fan-favorite weapon has been vaulted and unvaulted more times than we can count, with the explanation being that it’s used too often for eliminations. The Charge Shotgun is acting as a stand-in for Season 5, but it’s just not the same. Bring the Pump Shotgun back please, Epic.

Stark Industries Energy Rifle

Chapter 2, Season 4 of Fortnite brought a huge number of Marvel skins, points of interest, and weapons to The Island. One of our favorites was the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, which features a sleek Iron Man-inspired design and has different stats depending on whether you’re aiming or hip-firing.

Given that the Energy Rifle was so heavily linked to the Marvel-themed season, it’s unlikely we’ll see it make a comeback soon. But there’s always potential, especially if another Marvel crossover happens in the future.

Light Machine Gun

One of the major benefits of the Light Machine Gun is its ability to take down enemy structures with ease thanks to its high magazine capacity, making it a great addition to your lineup when taking on squads.

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals new car with mounted gun coming soon

Unfortunately, like the Pump Shotgun, the Light Machine Gun is another weapon that was vaulted in Chapter 2, Season 5. Fingers crossed it comes back soon.

Lightsaber

They might not be the most useful weapons in Fortnite as they require you to get up-close and personal with opponents to deal any damage, but there’s no denying that running around The Island with a Lightsaber that can fend off bullets is an epic prospect – especially if you’ve got a Rey or Finn skin to elevate the scene.

Lightsabers were first introduced as part of a Star Wars crossover, and later made a brief reappearance to celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4, 2020. Hopefully, they’ll make another comeback soon – and bring some more Star Wars skins along with them.

Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle

Assault Rifles are always going to be near the top of any Fortnite weapons ranking, and for good reason; they’re a reliable choice that can fend off both close-range and long-distance opponents. One of the best in class is the Thermal Scoped Assault Rifle.

The gun has a headshot multiplier of x2.0 and a scope that magnifies by 2x, already making it a formidable weapon. But the best feature is the thermal sight, which highlights not only enemies but nearby loot containers too. Sadly, it’s been vaulted for a while now.

Mounted Turret

Technically, the Mounted Turret is classified as a trap item, but it’s a gun that shoots bullets so we’re including it on our list. While it comes with the risk of overheating, the turret also has unlimited ammo, making it a formidable offense in Fortnite.

It’s a whole lot of fun to use, and the fact that anyone can take command of it once it’s placed only makes it more chaotic. It was overpowered and glitchy, so we can see why it was removed, but we’d still love to see it back on The Island soon.

Rapid Fire SMG

Capable of a whopping 255 damage per second, the Rapid Fire SMG certainly lives up to its name. It’s one of the best close-range weapons in Fortnite history — even popular streamer SypherPK called it the “most underrated” gun in the game.

Sadly the Rapid Fire SMG remains vaulted for now, but as it’s not linked to a specific theme or season like other weapons in the game, there’s every chance we’ll see it return in the future.