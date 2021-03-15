Unreleased “Black Drum” shotgun spotted in new Fortnite Season 6 teasers

Fortnite players are convinced they’ve spotted popular Save the World shotgun the “Black Drum” in the latest Season 6 teasers, as well as what appears to be a modernized version of the single-player game’s “Brood Slicer” pickaxe.

Fortnite Season 6 is around the corner, and fans can’t wait to see what Epic Games has planned. As usual, they’ve teased bits and pieces to kick-start the hype, and it’s worked like a charm.

Their latest teaser featured Jones rambling about losing control of the Zero Point and reality coming to an end. However, it also showcased snippets of cropped abstract images, and one of them has gotten fans talking.

The image, which appears twice at the bottom of the teaser, shows a glimpse of what appears to be a unique-looking gun. People have been digging around trying to figure out what it is, and it seems like they’ve found an answer.

A Fortnite data miner named Twea confirmed it’s a gun that already exists in Fortnite: Save The World. However, it’s apparently being introduced to the battle royale in Fortnite Season 6.

Twea mashed the two images together, giving fans a better look at the gun. It appears to be a shotgun with a spikey metallic aesthetic. The post also included a third image of what appears to be the ‘Brood Slicer’ with a modernized look.

A fan well-versed in the art of deduction pointed out the shotgun is called the ‘Black Drum.’ It’s a Black Metal weapon that Fortnite: Save The World players know all too well.

Most people seem to agree, and the evidence checks out. It looks very similar to the teaser, complete with the metallic spikes and a metal coil in the center.

If it is the “Black Drum” shotgun, players should expect a new close-quarters gun that packs a mean punch. Here’s all its stats from Save the World:

Ammo: “Shells ‘n’ Slugs”

Reload Time (Seconds): 2.8

Magazine Size: 10

Damage to Player: 15.7

Info: “Drum Shotgun that fires Shells in 2 round bursts.”

Fortnite players are always keen to get their hands on new weapons, especially shotguns. So, if the news ends up being true, it will be met with celebration.

Season 6 starts on March 16, which isn’t too far away. Stay tuned for more new Fortnite information once it drops.