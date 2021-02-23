 New Fortnite leak hints at NPC drivers & boss vehicles in Season 6 - Dexerto
Logo
Fortnite

New Fortnite leak hints at NPC drivers & boss vehicles in Season 6

Published: 23/Feb/2021 21:05

by Tanner Pierce
Fortnite vehicles
Epic Games

Share

Massively popular battle royale game Fortnite might be getting some new features for its vehicles in the near future, including the possibility of NPC drivers or boss vehicles – if a recent code uncovered by a dataminer/leaker on Twitter is to be believed.

If you’ve been hoping for more from the vehicles in Fortnite, then there may be some good news for you on the horizon.

A leaker/dataminer named ‘Mang0e’ over on Twitter has discovered some unreleased “AI spawner capabilities for vehicles” in the Fortnite’s code that were added in during the game’s 15.40 update on February 16, 2021.

While they don’t have an exact answer for what it could be, they do speculate that it could mean that NPC drivers could be coming to the game. If this is the case, this would help players get around the map while also giving them a way to fight back, without having to rely on another player driving the car.

This theory has also grabbed the eye of another Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, who claims he had the same exact thought when he first saw the code for himself.

Magn0e also speculates that this code could mean that boss vehicles might be coming to the game, which would then attack players.

Of course, both thoughts are pure speculation at this point, and the only thing we know for a certainty right now is that there’s code referencing AIs and vehicles in the game’s code. The code/idea may end up getting completely scrapped and never released.

That being said, this particular situation is interesting because, according leaker HYPEX, Epic is currently testing attachments/mods for vehicles in the game, which may be connected to this code in some way (although that may be reaching a bit).

Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see if anything comes out of this in the future, and with Season 6 right around the corner, it hopefully won’t be too much longer.

Fortnite

Surprise Fortnite patch 15.40.1 unvaults Hand Cannon and adds new LTM

Published: 23/Feb/2021 15:52

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite Hand Cannon
Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A surprise v15.40.1 update for Fortnite has replaced a popular weapon with a vaulted classic, and also introduced a brand new LTM called Comeback.

There have been plenty of updates throughout Season 5 of Epic Games’ hit battle royale Fortnite, bringing in new hunters like Predator, original POIs like Kit’s Cantina, and Exotic Weapons like the healing Chug Cannon.

Usually, these quasi-weekly Fortnite updates get announced in advance by Epic themselves, but not even leakers saw the latest Season 5 hotfix coming, which came as a last-minute reveal from Fortnite’s official Twitter account.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5
Epic Games
Season 5 of Fortnite just got a surprise v15.40.1 update.

Fortnite unvaults Hand Cannon pistol

The Fortnite v15.40.1 hotfix launched on February 23, 2021, at 10 AM ET, and brought an old favorite out of the vault and back to the loot pool on The Island.

Players can now find the Hand Cannon in Fortnite’s Battle Royale mode for the first time in over a year.

In its Rare variant, the weapon deals 75 Damage with a x2.0 headshot multiplier and 60 DPS. It has a fire rate of 0.8, a magazine size of 7, and a reload time of 2.1 seconds.

Hopefully you had a chance to enjoy the Flint-Knock pistol; the explosive weapon was only unvaulted last week in the v15.40 patch update, but it’s just been sent straight back into the vault by Epic to make way for the Hand Cannon.

Fortnite adds new Comeback LTM

Elsewhere, Fortnite players who’ve been craving a new experience from the game will be glad to hear that a brand new LTM called Comeback will be launching later this week in Squads format.

The previously leaked LTM grants each player five lives at the start of the match, and each time they die, the weapons that spawn for them will get progressively rarer, starting with Common and working up to Legendary.

With Season 5 of Fortnite coming to an end on March 15, 2021, it’s expected that there will be just one more update on the way. This will be v15.50, and leakers are predicting it will drop on March 2, 2021.