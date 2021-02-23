New Fortnite leak hints at NPC drivers & boss vehicles in Season 6 - Dexerto

Massively popular battle royale game Fortnite might be getting some new features for its vehicles in the near future, including the possibility of NPC drivers or boss vehicles – if a recent code uncovered by a dataminer/leaker on Twitter is to be believed.

If you’ve been hoping for more from the vehicles in Fortnite, then there may be some good news for you on the horizon.

A leaker/dataminer named ‘Mang0e’ over on Twitter has discovered some unreleased “AI spawner capabilities for vehicles” in the Fortnite’s code that were added in during the game’s 15.40 update on February 16, 2021.

While they don’t have an exact answer for what it could be, they do speculate that it could mean that NPC drivers could be coming to the game. If this is the case, this would help players get around the map while also giving them a way to fight back, without having to rely on another player driving the car.

Some unfinished AI spawner capabilities for vehicles were added in 15.40. What could this mean? A couple of "loose" guesses:

– NPC's/Bots/Bosses could control vehicles in the future

– There might be a vehicle that attacks players, like a "boss" vehicle (ex. helicopter in Rust) pic.twitter.com/oHWHGp0sZx — Mang0e | Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) February 23, 2021

This theory has also grabbed the eye of another Fortnite leaker, iFireMonkey, who claims he had the same exact thought when he first saw the code for himself.

Magn0e also speculates that this code could mean that boss vehicles might be coming to the game, which would then attack players.

Of course, both thoughts are pure speculation at this point, and the only thing we know for a certainty right now is that there’s code referencing AIs and vehicles in the game’s code. The code/idea may end up getting completely scrapped and never released.

” – NPC’s/Bots/Bosses could control vehicles in the future” This was the first thing I thought of when I saw those files, never tweeted about it though because I couldn’t confirm anything. I really like that second guess though, it would be unique and fun for Epic! Nice find! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) February 23, 2021

That being said, this particular situation is interesting because, according leaker HYPEX, Epic is currently testing attachments/mods for vehicles in the game, which may be connected to this code in some way (although that may be reaching a bit).

Nevertheless, it’ll be interesting to see if anything comes out of this in the future, and with Season 6 right around the corner, it hopefully won’t be too much longer.