Ali-A makes huge prediction about Fortnite Season 6

Published: 4/Jan/2021 17:01

by Daniel Megarry
Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 6

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has made a bold prediction about where the game is heading in Season 6, and it could mean the return of a long-running mystery. 

Fortnite may be best-known for its addictive battle royale gameplay and high-profile crossovers with franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, but it’s also got its own immersive storylines and lore to keep players hooked.

Naturally, this leads to plenty of speculation from fans about where the game could be heading next, and YouTuber Ali-A has presented his own prediction about what Epic Games could have in store for us in the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Challenges
Epic Games
Fortnite Season 6 could see the return of a long-running mystery.

In a new video, superfan Ali-A explains that Fortnite is close to the halfway point of Chapter 2 Season 5, and that Chapter 2 Season 6 will likely arrive at some point in March – an exciting prospect indeed.

Based on previous theories, he believes that the new season will mark the return of Kevin the Cube.

Is Kevin the Cube returning in Fortnite Season 6?

The Cube is a mysterious object that first appeared in Fortnite in 2018, and was quickly nicknamed Kevin by fans. Its reason for arriving on The Island was initially unknown, although it went on to cause mayhem as it destroyed locations and lifted the island at Loot Lake into the sky.

Fortnite Kevin the Cube
Epic Games
Fans have been waiting for Kevin the Cube to make a comeback for a long time.

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation from fans that The Cube will return, although it’s yet to make an appearance in Chapter 2. But that could be about to change if predictions from Ali-A are correct.

“The big theme we’ve picked up on with the Chapter 2 seasons is that they mimic the Chapter 1 seasons, just with a new twist,” he explains, pointing to how Chapter 1 Season 4 had a superhero theme, and Chapter 2 Season 4 had a Marvel superheroes theme.

“Looking ahead, the next season will obviously be Chapter 2 Season 6. Chapter 1 Season 6 had the theme of Darkness Rises, specifically the point at which Kevin the Cube had gone into the ground and then returned, lifting up the central island on its back.”

Because of previous similarities between seasons in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, Ali-A believes that Chapter 2, Season 6 will have another Darkness theme, and as a result, will see the return of Kevin the Cube.

“There are constant Fortnite hints to the Cube returning, and also this Darkness theme,” he says. “The next season is going to be huge, and no doubt will keep on giving us information about Agent Jonesy, the Imagined Order, and Kevin the Cube.”

The return of Kevin the Cube will likely be enough to get fans expected about the upcoming Season 6, and hopefully Ali-A is right about the Imagined Order, too, as they’ve been a mysterious presence throughout the current season.

Fortnite

SypherPK believes NPCs have ruined Fortnite shotguns in Season 5

Published: 4/Jan/2021 5:37 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 6:05

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games

SypherPK

SypherPK isn’t a fan of the current state of Fortnite shotguns in Season 5, and believes it’s because players can only upgrade low-tier shotguns they’ve collected into better ones at certain NPCs across the map.

Fortnite is in pretty good shape in Season 5. It’s packed with tons of new content, the meta is balanced, and the gameplay is still incredibly fun. However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect.

Everyone has their criticisms and qualms. Some players might not like the latest map changes, which keep on coming. Others want their favorite vaulted weapons to make a comeback. 

Ali ‘SypherPK’ Hassan doesn’t mind all that. He’s pretty content with where the game is at. However, in his latest video, he confessed that he feels like shotguns are in a bad state right now and explained why.

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite.

“I’m not a fan of the current state of shotguns,” he said. “I love this season, and I’m having a great time playing the game, but I’m really not a fan of how the shotguns are this season, and there’s a good reason why.”

“[It’s] because of the way upgrades are being handled right now,” he added. “You upgrade your weapons using gold at certain NPCs, right? So, already there’s a bit of a problem because the amount of NPCs that can actually upgrade your weapons is a lot less than the [number] of upgrade stations that existed.”

“Not every single NPC can upgrade your weapon. Actually, most NPCs do not upgrade weapons for you,” he said. “This upgrade stuff is relevant is [because] a Green Tactical Shotgun is not the strongest gun. It’s not that reliable.”

SypherPK Fortnite Shotguns NPCs
Epic Games
Fortnite players used to be able to upgrade weapons at various upgrade stations.

“But a Purple Tactical Shotgun or a Gold Tactical Shotgun goes pretty hard,” he added. “I think they’re very strong, reliable guns. The problem is, in a lot of games, you don’t get the opportunity to upgrade even if you have gold.”

“I think every single NPC should give you the option to upgrade your weapons,” he said. It’s a simple solution that will make it easier for players to get their hands on better shotguns, which will make them more viable.

“The removal of upgrade stations was a strange decision,” he said. “At first, I was okay with it because I thought every NPC was going to give you the upgrade option, but that’s not the case.”

SypherPK believes it’s a reasonable suggestion, and his fans seem to agree. He also thinks bringing back the Pump Shotguns will make a difference too, and is confident they’ll be back later on in the year.

In the end, shotguns have always been a popular weapon choice in Fortnite. It’s important to keep them relevant, even if it means making NPC upgrades more abundant.