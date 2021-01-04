Ali-A makes huge prediction about Fortnite Season 6

Popular Fortnite YouTuber Alastair ‘Ali-A’ Aiken has made a bold prediction about where the game is heading in Season 6, and it could mean the return of a long-running mystery.

Fortnite may be best-known for its addictive battle royale gameplay and high-profile crossovers with franchises like Marvel and Star Wars, but it’s also got its own immersive storylines and lore to keep players hooked.

Naturally, this leads to plenty of speculation from fans about where the game could be heading next, and YouTuber Ali-A has presented his own prediction about what Epic Games could have in store for us in the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 6.

In a new video, superfan Ali-A explains that Fortnite is close to the halfway point of Chapter 2 Season 5, and that Chapter 2 Season 6 will likely arrive at some point in March – an exciting prospect indeed.

Based on previous theories, he believes that the new season will mark the return of Kevin the Cube.

Is Kevin the Cube returning in Fortnite Season 6?

The Cube is a mysterious object that first appeared in Fortnite in 2018, and was quickly nicknamed Kevin by fans. Its reason for arriving on The Island was initially unknown, although it went on to cause mayhem as it destroyed locations and lifted the island at Loot Lake into the sky.

There have been plenty of rumors and speculation from fans that The Cube will return, although it’s yet to make an appearance in Chapter 2. But that could be about to change if predictions from Ali-A are correct.

“The big theme we’ve picked up on with the Chapter 2 seasons is that they mimic the Chapter 1 seasons, just with a new twist,” he explains, pointing to how Chapter 1 Season 4 had a superhero theme, and Chapter 2 Season 4 had a Marvel superheroes theme.

“Looking ahead, the next season will obviously be Chapter 2 Season 6. Chapter 1 Season 6 had the theme of Darkness Rises, specifically the point at which Kevin the Cube had gone into the ground and then returned, lifting up the central island on its back.”

Because of previous similarities between seasons in Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, Ali-A believes that Chapter 2, Season 6 will have another Darkness theme, and as a result, will see the return of Kevin the Cube.

“There are constant Fortnite hints to the Cube returning, and also this Darkness theme,” he says. “The next season is going to be huge, and no doubt will keep on giving us information about Agent Jonesy, the Imagined Order, and Kevin the Cube.”

The return of Kevin the Cube will likely be enough to get fans expected about the upcoming Season 6, and hopefully Ali-A is right about the Imagined Order, too, as they’ve been a mysterious presence throughout the current season.

For the latest predictions, leaks, guides, and news make sure you visit our dedicated Fortnite hub.