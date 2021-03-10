Fortnite x Batman comic leaks has players hopeful for Season 6 DC crossover - Dexerto

More details about the Fortnite x Batman comic books have been leaked ahead of Season 6’s release on March 16. The books don’t go on sale until April, but the new info has fans excited for a potential in-game crossover of the same scale as Marvel’s.

It was Marvel in Season 4. Every franchise under the sun got something in Fortnite Season 5. Now though, Season 6 could be all about DC Comics.

Details of a Fortnite x Batman collaboration have been circulating for quite some time. The Zero Point miniseries was revealed on February 26, with the first part of the six-issue release dropping on April 20.

Advertisement

While there’s already crossover skins coming as part of the release, more details leaked about the comics has got players hopeful for an event on the scale of Marvel’s collab in Season 4.

Prominent data miner ‘iFireMonkey’ shared cover arts and descriptions for the six comics early on March 9.

The comic descriptions tell a story of Batman’s journey across the Island, and getting stuck on the other side of the Zero Point.

The comics also imply that not only are the stories canon, but “the implications for both Fortnite and the DC universe will be huge.”

It also describes some “world-shattering events,” meaning the big Season 5 ending event on March 16 could tee up the massive DC universe crossover; as well as some “never before seen” areas of the Island. This is all rumors for now, but the community is hyped nevertheless.

Advertisement

Batman already has a skin in Fortnite, dating back to Season X. Numerous other DC characters have also been thrown onto the Island; most recently the Flash and Green Arrow. However, there’s potential for more, and a story to boot.

While Batman and other Fortnite characters are in an underground complex (probably the base of the I.O. Guards?), they will "explore areas never before seen in the game". They will also uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite! — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

On top of the comic book leaks, ‘ShiinaBR’ shared a potential collab skin in Season 6 for DC supervillian Deathstroke.

Read More: How to destroy Fortnite Slurp Trucks with just one hit

“In the comics, Batman finds a deadly and ‘familiar hunter-for-hire’ on the Island. This description perfectly fits Deathstroke from the DC universe,” they added.

– Possible collab skin in Season 6? – Deathstroke could be a new skin in Season 6! In the comics, Batman finds a deadly & "familiar hunter-for-hire" on the Island. This description perfectly fits Deathstroke from the DC universe! (Information by @fortnite_stw & @marcowrites) pic.twitter.com/T1s1IGIydo — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) March 9, 2021

While this is all speculation, players are hopeful that DC gets the same love as the global phenom that is the Marvel Comic Universe.