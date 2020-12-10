How to get The Dub Exotic shotgun in Fortnite Season 5

Season 5 of Fortnite has brought with it a number of huge changes, but one of the biggest has been the introduction of Exotic weapons such as The Dub shotgun.

Exotic weapons aren’t quite on the same level as Mythics, but will regularly outclass your Epic or Legendary weapons, so they’re well worth having a look at and trying out, and The Dub shotgun might be the most exciting.

With the loss of the Pump Shotgun in the Season 5 update, many players were a little upset to see the weapon be vaulted, but The Dub might make up for it.

As a double-barreled shotgun, The Dub can really pack a punch and should give you the advantage in most close-range gunfights. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get The Dub shotgun

Similar to the other Exotic weapons in Season 5, picking up The Dub isn’t as simple as finding it in a chest or as floor loot: you have to visit an NPC to buy it.

Read More: Fortnite leak reveals Halo map coming soon

Here’s what you have to do to get The Dub:

Land at the point, marked above, between Stealthy Stronghold and Pleasant Park. Locate Dummy standing somewhere under the trees. He will have a three-dotted speech bubble above his head. Press the interact button to talk to him. Select The Dub shotgun. Confirm your selection.

And there you have it! It’s not hard to get, but you’ll want to make sure you take enough Gold with you to complete the transaction.

How much will it cost?

As with all of the other Exotic weapons, including the Boom Sniper and the Shadow Tracker pistol, The Dub will set you back 1,225 Gold.

It might take a few games to find this much Gold, so keep hunting and find the right time to pick up the new Exotic shotgun — it could be the difference between a win and a loss.