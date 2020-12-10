Logo
How to get The Dub Exotic shotgun in Fortnite Season 5

Published: 10/Dec/2020 12:22

by Jacob Hale
Fortnite The Dub exotic shotgun season 5
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5

Season 5 of Fortnite has brought with it a number of huge changes, but one of the biggest has been the introduction of Exotic weapons such as The Dub shotgun.

Exotic weapons aren’t quite on the same level as Mythics, but will regularly outclass your Epic or Legendary weapons, so they’re well worth having a look at and trying out, and The Dub shotgun might be the most exciting.

With the loss of the Pump Shotgun in the Season 5 update, many players were a little upset to see the weapon be vaulted, but The Dub might make up for it.

As a double-barreled shotgun, The Dub can really pack a punch and should give you the advantage in most close-range gunfights. Here’s how you can get it.

How to get The Dub shotgun

The Dub location Fortnite Season 5
Epic Games
You’ll have to head up to the north side of the map to get The Dub.

Similar to the other Exotic weapons in Season 5, picking up The Dub isn’t as simple as finding it in a chest or as floor loot: you have to visit an NPC to buy it.

Here’s what you have to do to get The Dub:

  1. Land at the point, marked above, between Stealthy Stronghold and Pleasant Park.
  2. Locate Dummy standing somewhere under the trees. He will have a three-dotted speech bubble above his head.
  3. Press the interact button to talk to him.
  4. Select The Dub shotgun.
  5. Confirm your selection.

And there you have it! It’s not hard to get, but you’ll want to make sure you take enough Gold with you to complete the transaction.

How much will it cost?

Fortnite Season 5 Gold Bars
Epic Games
Gold bars can be exchanged for weapons, quests, and more in Fortnite Season 5.

As with all of the other Exotic weapons, including the Boom Sniper and the Shadow Tracker pistol, The Dub will set you back 1,225 Gold.

It might take a few games to find this much Gold, so keep hunting and find the right time to pick up the new Exotic shotgun — it could be the difference between a win and a loss.

How to complete Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

Published: 10/Dec/2020 8:08

by Andrew Amos
Car driving through flaming ring in Fortnite
Epic Games

Fortnite Season 5 is already up to Week 2. How time flies. If you’re still getting a hang of all the new content, there’s no better time to test things out than going after the weekly challenges. There’s plenty of XP on offer, which you’ll need for the battle pass grind.

Challenges are vastly different in Fortnite Season 5. You have to contend with different challenge rarities ⁠— from dailies, to regular weeklies, and the new timed Legendary challenges.

Thankfully, the weeklies have said mostly the same, and they’ll still prove to be the most decisive in making progress on your battle pass. Combined with the timed Legendary challenge, you’ll make up a ton of experience.

Fortnite gameplay
Epic Games
There’s plenty of new content you’ll want to get your hands on in Fortnite Season 5. The challenges are the best way to try new things.

Fortnite Season 5 Week 2 challenges

Week 2’s challenges aren’t your traditional gun-enemies-down ones. They’ve got a heavy focus on destroying the map, finding some clues, and planting some of your own across the map.

You can knock out three birds with one stone if you drop on Steamy Stacks. If you take a vehicle and drive it to Pleasant Park, find a flaming ring on your way there, and stop at Pleasant, you can do three challenges at once.

Don’t forget to bulldoze some mailboxes and dog houses too. These are found in the more built-up areas of the map, so if you’re struggling, just go to a big POI.

  • Destroy mailboxes (5)
  • Plant the evidence in Catty Corner or Flush Factory (3)
  • Find car parts (3)
  • Deliver a vehicle from Steamy Stacks to Pleasant Park (1)
  • Drive through flaming rings (1)
  • Find clues in Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Lazy Lake (3)
  • Destroy dog houses (3)
Epic Games
Epic Games
Pleasant Park is home to a lot of this week’s Fortnite challenges.

On top of these weekly challenges, there is one Legendary challenge: Damage with Legendary Weapons (1500/3000/4500/6000/7500). Each stage of the Legendary challenge will earn you XP, so be sure to finish it completely to maximize your XP gain.

The weekly challenges won’t expire, but you’ll only have until December 17 to do the legendary timed damage challenge, so get cracking now!