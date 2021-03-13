First Fortnite Season 6 teaser hints at Zero Crisis finale, wolf leaks - Dexerto

A new Fortnite Season 6 teaser from Epic Games hinted at the already announced Zero Crisis Finale event, but also included some images related to previous leaks that wolves will be coming to the battle royale next season.

On March 9, Epic Games released a detailed blog post confirming the end date for the game’s current season, explaining their new single-player Zero Point Crisis event, and when Season 6 of Fortnite Chapter 2 will kick off: March 16.

The hype for Season 6 has been steadily building since that information was revealed, and Xbox fueled more speculation on next season’s content when they accidentally leaked an image tied to the new season.

Epic sparked more excitement when they released a short teaser video via the official Fortnite Twitter account. While it did reference the Zero Point (and the upcoming Season 6 event), it also teased images tied to leaks from last year that revealed wolves might be coming to Fortnite in Season 6.

Epic’s tweet — captioned “He’s given everything to the Order… and for what?” — was mainly focused around the brief thirty-second teaser video. In the clip, Agent Jonesy (a character heavily involved in the current story arc) issued a warning to players.

“We’ve lost control of the Zero Point, do you get what that means?” Jonesy asked. The character also hinted at what Epic’s “explosive” solo event kicking off Season 6 might include, and revealed it could involve “watching Reality end.”

Jonesy’s warnings certainly seemed to indicate the Zero Point Crisis event will have some huge implications for the in-game universe and potentially its map as well — something Epic constantly updates, particularly around the start of a new season.

In addition to the lines from Jonesy, the video also included several images that could be tied to Season 6, in particular some pictures of teeth, fur, and eyes that appear to belong to a wolf, or wolves.

These images tie in with leaks about Season 6 that were shared during Season 5. Well-known Fortnite leaker ‘ShiinaBR’ revealed in December 2020 that “wolves will be added to the game later this season.” While the animals did not make an appearance during that season, they could be coming to the BR in Season 6.

The teaser also included two displays of the number 10 (which some fans are taking as a hint that soccer superstar Neymar could be involved in the new season), along with what could potentially be a new weapon in the form of a bow or slingshot.

With Chapter 2 Season 6 scheduled to release on March 16, Epic will likely continue to fuel the hype train as the community’s anticipation builds. Fans should make sure they are prepared for the Zero Crisis Finale, and we will keep you updated on any new Season 6 information as it’s revealed.