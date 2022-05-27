Fortnite countdown: What is coming at the end of the Chapter 3 Season 2 timer?

A mysterious countdown has appeared in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 lobby, but what does it mean? Well, it looks like a huge live event called Collision is on the way.

Every now and then, a countdown appears unannounced in the Fortnite lobby. It usually means there’s a show-stopping live event on the way, like the battle against Galactus or Ariana Grande’s Rift Tour concert.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, a brand new timer appeared in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, leaving many players wondering what big event Epic Games have up their sleeves this time around.

Here’s everything we know about the countdown timer in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, including when it will end and all of the details you need about the Collusion live event.

What is the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 countdown for?

Epic Games have confirmed that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 countdown timer is leading towards a huge live event known as Collision – an interactive experience that also acts as the season finale.

After weeks of battles at various locations around the map, it looks like the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven’s Resistance force will be coming to an explosive end during this live event.

Players will be able to join the event playlist with their squad 30 minutes before the event begins, but as always, it’s recommended that you log in to the game at least an hour before to make sure you get in.

As a bonus reward, players who take part in Fortnite’s Collision finale event will unlock an exclusive loading screen and lobby track to commemorate the end of both Season 8 and Chapter 2 as a whole.

When does the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 countdown end?

The countdown is currently scheduled to end on Saturday, May 27, 2022, at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM BST. This is when the season-ending live event known as Collision is expected to begin.

There’s always a small chance that Epic Games could delay the countdown date, but this seems very unlikely at this late stage.