Fortnite Birthday Bash challenges & rewards: Birthday cakes & more

Fortnite developers Epic Games have revealed the changes and challenges added to the building battle royale for its 3rd 'Birthday Bash' event.

It has become something of a custom for Fortnite to add celebratory content when the game's birthday rolls around.

While it doesn't necessarily dominate streaming platforms like it once did, Fortnite has millions of fans around the world who will be incredibly keen to dive into its birthday content and get everything Epic are offering up.

Fortnite 3rd Birthday Challenges

The Birthday Bash challenges are now live in-game, ready to be completed before October 6.

Most of the challenges are very straightforward, but others are directly related to the birthday theme, requiring players to dance in front of birthday cakes that are spread around Fortnite's map.

This sounds like the most difficult one of the new challenges, but there is a cake located in pretty much every location, so players shouldn't need too much help or guidance in seeing this one-off. A full look at the birthday challenges is available below:

Play Matches (10)

Dance in front of different Birthday Cakes (10)

Outlast opponents (500)

Gain health or shield from Birthday Cakes (50)

The full locations, thanks to Fortnite Insider, are shown below:

The birthday cakes look exactly as you'd expect, except with a number 3 on top. As previously mentioned, there is one in the center of every single major POI, so finding them is incredibly simple. Then, get your boogie on or get eating to replenish your health.

You'll notice each challenge is also featured twice – that's because there's a different reward on offer each time. For example, completing the 10 matches will earn you a vehicle skin, and doing it again will earn you a 3rd birthday spray paint. Completing any four of the challenges also earns players the reward item.

That's it! Completing these challenges seems easy enough, and shouldn't take seasoned players more than a few games to complete.

You can read the full announcement on the Epic Games website.