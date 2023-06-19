Fortnite Airphoria event: When is the Nike event in Creative 2.0?

For the in-game event Airphoria, Fortnite has partnered with another major brand in the fashion and sports space, this time the footwear behemoth Nike. Players may anticipate token air drops and cosmetic rewards throughout the event, and here’s when it will take place in Creative 2.0.

Fortnite has collaborated with numerous well-known brands over the years, and in honor of each, it has issued a number of skins. In addition to the virtual items available to the players, a wide variety of officially licensed merchandise based on the game’s theme was released for the fans.

With the release of Creative 2.0, or UEFN, however, users are expecting Fortnite to make a move in the direction of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and speculating that this will allow the game to become the ‘true version’ of a metaverse.

Despite the fact that this had previously looked unattainable, Nike’s NFT division .SWOOSH has joined hands with Fortnite to promote the new concept and reward players with in-game cosmetics. The collaboration will manifest as an in-game event dubbed ‘Airphoria’ in Creative 2.0.

Nike and Fortnite partners to bring Airphoria event to Creative 2.0 in Chapter 4 Season 3

On Twitter, Nike recently revealed that they will be working with Fortnite on an upcoming in-game event dubbed Airphoria, scheduled to go live on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. After the event goes live, users can visit the island where it will take place on a special Creative island made in UEFN.

Data miners claim that the Air Max-inspired island will also bring several Nike-themed cosmetics and skins for sale or redemption through in-game quests. Some NFT drops may also be announced at the event, as the teaser concluded with the .SWOOSH logo of Nike’s NFT division.

Reports indicate that .SWOOSH members will also have the opportunity to redeem free air drop items during the Fortnite event, some of which are highly sought-after NFTs.

No further information about the collaborative event including the rewards and the air drop has been released, and both the players and .SWOOSH members will have to wait until the Fortnite island goes live.