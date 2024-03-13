Fortnite player finds perfect strategy to win “every game” in Chapter 5 Season 2

A Fortnite player has revealed an easy and ingenious method to win Battle Royale matches and get Victory Royales in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite has unleashed its Greek Mythology-focused Chapter 5 Season 2 update with many new additions. Epic has introduced a whole new Battle Pass, skins, NPCs, weapons and even an array of Greek gods onto the map for their Myths and Mortals season.

As with the start of every Fortnite season, players have been tirelessly trying to figure out all the best meta weapons and methods they can use to rack up eliminations and get those Victory Royales in the game.

Now, one player has discovered and broken down their perfect strategy to win “every game” in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games The latest Fortnite season has some overpowered items to offer.

Fortnite player discovers genius method to easily win BR matches

Fortnite creator Aussie Antics has revealed a brand-new strategy to kick off Season 2 using some of its Greek god additions. They stated: “New strategy to win every single game of Fortnite.”

The player explained: “There is now an unbeatable strategy to win every game of Fortnite using the new wings.” They referred to the newly added Wings of Icarus, which lets you instantly fly up into the skies, but they do have a 300 charge limit, similar to fuel for vehicles.

“Every time you switch from your wings to another item you get a small boost. Players have now realized you can do this infinitely and never lose charge of the wing and you can fly for the entire end game.

“All you got to do is then carry some meds to win the heal off and you are guaranteed victory in every single game, including tournaments.”

They ended by stating that “if you carry Zeus’s Mythic you can even throw down lightning bolts and get free kills because you can fly so high for as long as you want. No one can shoot you. There is literally no way to beat this strategy.”

Exploiting Season 2’s Wings of Icarus and Thunderbolt of Zeus has presented itself as a key method to get those early Victory Royales at the start of this season. However, it does have its faults in regard to the wings.

Epic Games Wings of Icarus is an Epic item that can be found in chests.

The Wings of Icarus’ main weakness besides the charge is that players can shoot them down fairly easily due to the size of the wings and larger hitboxes. Therefore, if you attempt this method, make sure to stay as high as you can be, especially for the last few storm circles.

Epic has already nerfed the Wings of Icarus shortly after they launched as the item proved to be too OP, which led to them making it harder to dive bomb on enemies.

So, if you’re looking to start off Chapter 5 Season 2 hot and get those Victory Royales, then make sure you use this genius method before the Wings of Icarus get patched even further or players catch on.