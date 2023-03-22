How to download Unreal Editor for Fortnite for free

Epic Games has finally released Fortnite’s Unreal Editor in public beta on PC. Here’s everything fans need to know about how to download it and what this new editor app allows players to do.

As many Fortnite fans know, the live-service battle royale game is constantly updated with new map layouts, new weapons, and new assets that coincide with events and seasonal themes.

While Fortnite has included a Creative mode that lets players experience a huge sandbox to create maps and modes to try out, Creative is still somewhat limited in what it allows fans to experiment with.

That all changed with the introduction of Fortnite’s Unreal Editor app, which Epic Games released in public beta on PC. Here’s how fans can download the app and experience what it allows them to do.

How to get Unreal Editor in Fortnite

On March 22, 2023, Epic Games revealed in an official blog post that Fortnite’s Unreal Editor is now available for free on PC in a public beta format.

Additionally, the Fortnite Creators Twitter account tweeted out a small teaser trailer to show what’s possible with the app, alongside a direct download link.

To download the app readers can follow these steps listed below:

Follow the link here which will take you to the Epic Games Store’s Unreal Editor for Fortnite page. Click the ‘Get’ button on the right side of the screen, as the download is free. You must sign in with an Epic Games account to download the app You must also have access to Fortnite to use the app

to download the app Begin downloading the Unreal Editor for Fortnite!

What to do with Unreal Editor for Fortnite

Unreal Editor for Fortnite is essentially a kit of game development tools, meaning players can create assets, maps, and much more with the app.

According to the Epic Games Store page description, players can use the app to do the following:

Create custom content with Modeling and Material tools.

and tools. Import meshes, textures, animations, and audio.

meshes, textures, animations, and audio. Use Niagara to create VFX effects.

to create VFX effects. Animate with Control Rig and Sequencer .

and . Design gameplay with Verse .

. Build Landscapes to create the environment.

to create the environment. Create larger experiences with World Partition .

. Use Fab (Alpha) to discover and import assets.

to discover and import assets. Use Live Edit to collaborate in real time with others.

to collaborate in real time with others. Integrate collaboration with Unreal Revision Control.

Additionally, for an early glimpse of what’s possible with Unreal Editor for Fortnite, Epic has released three demos in the Epic’s Picks Discover row in Fortnite. These demos are the Deserted: Domination, Forest Guardian, and The Space Inside demos and fans can check them out right now.

While there will no doubt be a learning curve to effectively use the app, once the community gets the hang of it fans will undoubtedly see some pretty impressive creations begin to pop up.