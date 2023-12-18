Best instruments in Fortnite Festival

Fortnite Festival allows players to unleash their inner artist by playing along to popular hits. But what instruments are best to use?

Fortnite Festival gives players a chance to listen to their favorite artists while jamming out with friends. All while putting their hand-eye coordination to the test with its increasingly difficult levels.

The Guitar Hero-like mode was announced alongside two other modes during the Big Bang event. Coupled with Fortnite’s new LEGO survival and racing title, what made Fortnite Festival stand out was its The Weeknd collab.

There are five different types of instruments that can be played in Fortnite Festival. Here are the two best instruments to choose regardless of the jam track.

What instruments in Fortnite Festival are best?

Vocals and Guitar are the best instruments to use no matter what the jam track is. They are almost the most important when it comes to getting a high band score.

All songs will have a vocalist, meaning that choosing this role guarantees a decent amount of gameplay. Other instruments may only have short parts in the song, but the Vocals will always shine.

Epic Games

If Vocals have already been taken by a friend or player, another great instrument to choose is the Guitar. Like the Vocals, the Guitar typically has a big part to play in most songs.

The complexity of the sections may vary depending on the jam track. Some songs will have some Guitar throughout and others will have drawn-out riff sessions.

While the Guitar and Vocals may be the best instruments to use, it’s always good to branch out and try all five different styles. Especially with different songs which will give the player multiple ways to play.

That’s everything you need to know about what instrument to play in Fortnite Festival! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

