Billie Eilish confirms Fortnite Festival Season 3 collab with exclusive skin

Rishabh Sabarwal
Billie Eilish Fortnite skinEpic Games

Billie Eilish has confirmed her collaboration with Fortnite Festival’s upcoming Season 3, which will include an exclusive skin and more.

Fortnite Festival Season 2 has come to an end and rumors about the next season have been out for quite some time. Finally, the rumor about a Billie Eilish collab has been confirmed and the nine-time Grammy award-winning artist has now announced she’ll be headlining Fortnite Festival Season 3 as its featured artist.

Eilish shared the news on her X page with an image of her cosmetic skin donning her signature green-dyed hair and all-neon green attire. She wrote, “Fortnite Festival Main Stage: 4.23.24,” while confirming the collab is set to arrive with update v29.30 on Tuesday, April 24.

Several of her fans shared their excitement in the thread. One said, “Now this is a W Skin.” Another chimed in, “Oh they ate DOWN. Please tell me they gave you a hair down style as well.”

A third wrote, “OMG can’t wait to attend our favorite artist’s concert!” A fourth user added, “This makes me happier than ever.”

Each Fortnite Festival season brings a popular musical artist to the game as an in-game skin, alongside their iconic songs as Jam Tracks within the Festival Pass. Even though they don’t actually perform like an in-game event, players can don their outfits and rock the Main Stage or Jam Stage with their songs.

The Fortnite Festival pass included The Weeknd and Lady Gaga in previous seasons and both times fans were excited.

