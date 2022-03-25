Best Fortnite Escape Room codes & maps (2022)

Fortnite Escape Room codes allow players to experience the thrill of trying to escape from unique themed environments, and we’ve got the best maps for you to play right here.

Ever since it was introduced in 2018, Fortnite’s Creative mode has given players the ability to create the maps of their dreams across a range of genres like Deathruns, Hide and Seek, and classic Gun Games.

One of the most popular map types in Creative mode, though, is the Escape Room. Just like the real-life phenomenon, these map codes require you to find clues, solve puzzles, and figure your way out.

Below, we’ve included codes for some of the best Escape Room maps in Fortnite Creative mode right now, with a mix of difficulties and themes so there’s something for everyone

Best Fortnite Escape Room codes & maps

Escape Room Map Code The Hospital Escape Room 6595-8752-4901 Co-op Duo Puzzle Escape Challenge 1264-1483-9792 50 Ways Out 5562-0386-0559 Escape The Vampires 9323-9190-5007 The Yacht Escape Room 2385-3342-5568 Impossible Escape Room 4481-4367-0516 The Haunted Castle 0014-3242-3372 Winterfest Escape 2512-0233-1209 First Person Visual Escape 1211-9143-2539 Hauntophobia 6621-4642-3997

All of these maps are worth trying, but we’ve gone into more detail about some of the best ones below to give you an extra idea of what they’re all about.

Breakdown of the best Fortnite Escape Room codes

The Hospital Escape Room: 6595-8752-4901

According to creator 2xvoid, this horror-themed Escape Room map requires brainpower over parkour skills, so come prepared to think rather than just barging your way through. Oh, and it’s also pretty terrifying with plenty of jump scares, so beware.

Co-op Duo Puzzle Escape Challenge: 1264-1483-9792

If you’re looking for an Escape Room that you can play with a friend, this map from FortniteCreativeTutorials is perfect. To complete it, you’ll need to team up with another player and combine your skills and intelligence to beat the map and emerge victoriously.

50 Ways Out: 5562-0386-0559

This back-to-basics Fortnite Escape Room map from Treefittyy features 50 mini-levels to escape from, making it one of the most ‘pure’ Escape Room experiences you can have in Fortnite. There’s no storyline, just loads of tricky puzzles to solve.

Escape The Vampires: 9323-9190-5007

In this map from DimensionDr4gon, players are captured by vampires and must escape their castle, so expect some scares along the way. It’s more of an action/adventure experience than a pure Escape Room, but don’t let that put you off, as it’s a really fun map to explore.

The Yacht Escape Room: 2385-3342-5568

Fancy going on a cruise? This classic Yacht Escape Room map from Foosco takes you out into open waters as you use a combination of brainpower and Fortnite skills to work your way through the Yacht landmark.

How to use Escape Room map codes in Fortnite Creative

Epic Games have made it much easier to use a map code in Fortnite with recent updates, meaning you no longer need to enter the Creative Hub and use rifts to get to them.

Here’s how to use an Escape Room map code in Fortnite:

Launch Fortnite and make sure you’re in the lobby. Press the corresponding button to ‘Change’ the mode you’re playing. Scroll across to the ‘Island Code’ tab at the top of the screen. Enter the code you want and launch the map!

That’s it for our list of the best Escape Room codes in Fortnite Creative for 2022. There are plenty more out there, and we’ll update as new maps get released.

