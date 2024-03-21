Best Drum Gun weapon mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Want to know the best weapon mods for your trusty Drum Gun in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? We’ve got you covered right here.

Fortnite has had some iconic weapons in the past that players have loved using during their Battle Royale gameplay. From the classic Pump Shotgun to the SCAR Assault Rifle, these weapons have been the trusty arsenal in each player’s inventory.

One such weapon is the Drum Gun, known for its pray and spray meta capabilities and has been popular ever since Chapter 1. However, the weapon has made its triumphant return in the most recent Chapter 5 Season 2, and is more lethal than ever before combined with the addition of weapon mods.

If you’re wondering about the ideal attachments to use with your trusty Drum Gun, here’s everything you need to know about them.

Epic Games You can increase the firepower and control recoil by modding the Drum Gun.

Best weapon mods and attachments to use for Drum Gun in Fortnite

In the latest Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, the Drum Gun has returned with a new weapon model. The new and improved look of the weapon has allowed space for mods to be added at Weapon Bunkers to the iconic gun so you can be a force to be reckoned with on the Battle Royale island.

Here are the weapon mods and attachments recommended for you to use to get the best out of your Drum Gun:

Optic: Holo-13 Optic with 1.3x Scoped View

Barrel: Muzzle Brake (Reduces recoil)

Magazine: Drum Mag (Increases Ammo count)

Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip (Reduces Recoil)

Using the above-recommended combination, the Drum Gun becomes one of the most overpowered guns in the game. With the Holo-13 Optic, you can now look further at enemies and spray lethal bullets at them.

The Muzzle Brake and Vertical Foregrip greatly reduce recoil that the Drum Gun already has and ensure pinpoint accuracy. Lastly, the iconic Drum Mag ensures you’ve got enough bullets in the magazine to fully embrace the pray and spray meta.

