Where to find a Repair Torch in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Looking for a Repair Torch to fix your vehicles on the go in Fortnite? Here’s where you can easily find them on the Chapter 5 Season 3 island.

Fortnite‘s Wrecked season has introduced a new kind of meta with Vehicles that are considered superior to any other weapon in the game. With the addition of mythic Nitro Cars in Chapter 5 Season 3, players can drive around and eliminate enemies on the go, thanks to their turret mods and increased health by using mods.

Due to their OP status, Fortnite nerfed the health regeneration stats of these mythic Vehicles and players are now relying on Service Stations or Slurp Cactus to fix them. However, if you’d like to fix a vehicle while on the move without losing your momentum, then using a Repair Torch is your best bet.

Here’s how you can get your hands on one easily on the Chapter 5 Season 3 island.

How to get a Repair Torch in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Repair Torch can be found as floor loot, in loot chests, supply drones, and supply drops, or can be bought from Peabody NPC located at Pea Bois HQ Landmark (located far northwest of Redline Rig POI) in exchange for gold bars.

While the possibility of finding a Repair Torch is quite rare in common floor loot, you can easily spot one near mythic vehicles, at Gas Stations, or at a Service Station.

Epic Games Player repairing a vehicle through a window using a Repair Torch in Fortnite.

How to repair a vehicle using a Repair Torch

You can easily repair a vehicle by simply pointing a Repair Torch at a damaged vehicle and pressing the fire button on your mouse/gamepad. You’ll notice your vehicle quickly gain health as the ammo of your repair torch decreases from 200.

While in a moving vehicle, simply lean out the window using your aim button, point your Repair Torch on the vehicle’s body, and press fire. If you’re a Turret Gunner, switch to your inventory guns and navigate to the Repair Torch to repeat the aforementioned procedure.

As you look out for a Repair Torch on the Fortnite island, here’s also how to counter Boogie Bombs, and find Nitro Fists and Boom Bolt as effective counters to your enemy’s vehicle in Chapter 5 Season 3.