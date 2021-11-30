5 things we need to see in Fortnite Chapter 3: Spider-Man, new map & more

With Fortnite Chapter 3 just around the corner, we’re looking at the features it needs for it to be a success, from a brand new map to an epic Marvel crossover that’s long overdue.

Epic Games took Fortnite players by surprise when they announced that Chapter 2 Season 8 won’t be followed by Season 9. Instead, the battle royale will go straight into Chapter 3 following the upcoming ‘The End’ live event on December 4, 2021.

While new seasons are always something to look forward to, a new chapter means even bigger changes are ahead. The jump from Chapter 1 to Chapter 2 was a huge one, so this is definitely an exciting time to be a Fortnite fan.

Advertisement

So far, Epic have been keeping details about Fortnite Chapter 3 under lock and key, so all we have to on right now are rumors and speculation. Here are five features we need to see for Chapter 3 to be a success with players.

1. A brand new (and exciting) Fortnite map

An entirely new map is exactly what Fortnite needs to make the game feel fresh and exciting again, but it can’t just be a rehash of the first two chapters. It must be unique to draw players back, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that Epic Games deliver something really special.

Previous seasons of Fortnite have featured snow-covered areas, desert landscapes, and even water flooding the entire map (briefly) in Chapter 2 Season 3. But right now, the map is pretty much a sea of green, and POIs like Retail Row, Lazy Lake, and Pleasant Park don’t have much to distinguish them from each other.

Advertisement

Ideally, the map in Fortnite Chapter 3 will feature multiple biomes that really affect gameplay, as well as POIs that stand out from one another. One of the best ways to achieve this would be to introduce more significant mid-season map changes, which is another thing recent seasons have lacked.

2. More weird weapons and quirky items

One thing that sets Fortnite apart from other battle royales like Warzone and Apex Legends is that it’s not afraid to embrace its quirky, cartoonish side. We’ve seen this with items like the Snowy Flopper and melee weapons like Lightsabers, but not so much in recent seasons.

Although the loot pool in Chapter 2 Season 8 is arguably the best (and most balanced) it’s ever been, it is missing out on some fun. Give us some more wacky inventions like the Inflate-A-Bull, which is probably the last truly bizarre addition we saw in Fortnite, and keep things weird in Chapter 3, please.

Advertisement

3. The ability to slide

Here's a better look at the upcoming sliding mechanic (thanks to @gameshed_ for getting me the image). Here's what we know so far: – You can shoot while sliding

– Surface angle & type will affect the speed

– 2 Seconds delay between each slide

– FOV increases by 15 when sliding pic.twitter.com/m0INhE322r — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 29, 2021

A feature that’s still missing from Fortnite after all these years is the ability to slide, which is a mechanic that’s pretty much taken for granted in most other battle royale titles. It might seem like a simple addition, but this is something players have been waiting a long time for.

According to prominent leaker HYPEX, Epic have been quietly working on a slide feature, although it’s unknown if this is a proper addition or simply a bonus effect provided by an item. Either way, it’s something that’s long overdue, and we’d love to see it debut in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Advertisement

4. More virtual concerts from global superstars

Fortnite fans are used to seasons ending with big live events, but it’s the unexpected mid-season events that are often the most exciting. Chapter gave us the excellent Rift Tour, which blended Fortnite lore with an Ariana Grande concert, and more of that would be incredible.

Read More: The best Fortnite Deathrun codes to play right now

So who could headline the next one? Well, it was previously revealed that Epic Games were attempting to get Lady Gaga to appear in the game, but if she’s not available, then artists like Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, and The Weeknd who already have dance emotes in Fortnite would be incredible.

5. A Spider-Man crossover (finally!)

Now that Naruto has finally appeared in Fortnite, the next big crossover on pretty much every player’s wishlist is Spider-Man. Almost every major Marvel superhero has appeared in the battle royale so far, from Wolverine to Black Widow, but Peter Parker remains strangely absent.

Advertisement

It would make a lot of sense for it to happen now: With the new sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home scheduled to hit cinemas around the world in December, the launch of Chapter 3 would be the perfect time for the beloved web-slinger to appear in the new Battle Pass.

Regardless of what you think about Fortnite’s seemingly endless collaborations, getting Spider-Man to visit the Island would be a total win. While we patiently wait to see if that will happen, here’s everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 so far.