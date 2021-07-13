Where to find the Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite & how to use it

A brand new item called the Inflate-A-Bull has arrived in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7, and it’s ready to cause chaos across the Island – as well as being essential to complete a weekly challenge.

With aliens taking over in the latest Invasion-themed season of Fortnite, it was only a matter of time until cows joined the crop circles and farmhouses that have appeared across the map. But it’s actually you who’ll become the cow. Well, sort of.

The new item, called the Inflate-A-Bull, gives players a cow disguise that does more than just make you look like a cow. It actually comes with some great features like resistance to fire and the ability to bounce around the map.

If you want to get your hands on the new item (and why wouldn’t you?!) we’ve put together a handy guide to help you find the Inflate-A-Bull and learn how to use the latest invention from Epic Games in battle.

Where to find the Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite

The easiest way to ensure you get an Inflate-A-Bull in Fortnite is to purchase it from Rick Sanchez, the new NPC from Rick & Morty. He’ll only have one in stock, so we’d advise heading there straight away.

You can find him on the top floor of the main building at the IO Base east of Weeping Woods. He’ll sell it to you for 25 Gold Bars, which is pretty cheap, but make sure you’ve got enough stocked up beforehand.

If you’re running low on Gold Bars, the Inflate-A-Bull will appear in Supply Drops and IO Chests, which are found at IO Bases across the map. They can also appear in regular chests, but they’ll be less common there.

How does the Inflate-A-Bull work in Fortnite?

Once you’ve equipped an Inflate-A-Bull, you simply need to jump into the air to deploy it. Doing this will give you a directional impulse, and it will also let you roll down hills, bounce off cliffs, and become resistant to fire.

Deploying the Inflate-A-Bull will also knock off any Alien Parasites that have attached to you, which could come in very handy. On the other hand, it will attract the attention of nearby Saucers, so there are pros and cons to the item.

There’s an 8 to 16 second cooldown time between uses, and the Inflate-A-Bull can be popped if any of your enemies manage to shoot it, so be careful deploying it during heated battles. Fun fact: It also makes cow sounds!

For the latest news and guides, make sure you visit our dedicated Fortnite page.