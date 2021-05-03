Fortnite lawsuit reveals The Rock, Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande skins, Metroid crossover, more - Dexerto

Epic Games’ lawsuit against Apple has begun and during the first day, the Fortnite developer revealed a ton of interesting collaborations that were planned at one point in time and may still come to the title in the future.

At this point in time, it’s safe to say that Fortnite’s numerous collaborations with other properties and companies are one of the main draws for new players. Fans see Iron Man or The Flash in the game and they want to get involved, which is why it is so successful.

Most seem to have the opinion that, at this point, no property or celebrity is off limits when it comes to a Fortnite collaboration and some new leaks seem to be proving that sentiment right.

Advertisement

Here's a thread of every collab that has been scrapped or postponed for unknown reasons as per the court documents from the Epic Games vs. Apple trial pic.twitter.com/07ZvqcSlIe — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) May 3, 2021

During first day of the Epic Games vs. Apple lawsuit, the former revealed a ton of interesting facts about Fortnite, including revenue information, planned and scrapped content, and more. Because of this, a ton of collaborations that were either once in the works and now scrapped or still planned have come to light and some of them may surprise you.

Read More: How to find all soccer characters in Fortnite Season 6

Most notably, at one point in time Epic Games were planning on collaborating with numerous celebrities and properties in one way shape or form, including The Rock, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Lebron James, and more. The full list can be found below and while some make more sense than others, some are pretty surprising to say the least.

Advertisement

The Rock

Ariana Grande

Lady Gaga

Lebron James

J Balvin

Katniss Everdeen (The Hunger Games)

The Bride (Kill Bill)

John McClane (Die Hard)

Snake Plissken (Escape from New York)

Samus Aran (Metroid)

Naruto

It’s worth pointing at that just because these plans were confirmed, doesn’t mean they are still happening. A lot of these collaborations have clearly either been delayed or even scrapped entirely, as evidenced by some of the release windows that have come and gone. That being said, they may still see the light of day in the future.

Read More: How to get Batman Zero skin in Fortnite Season 6

All in all, it’s safe to say that, even though some OG players may not like them, Fortnite isn’t stopping with the collaborations any time soon. While it’s unknown which, if any, of the aforementioned collabs might come next, it’s safe to say that players should prepare for more.