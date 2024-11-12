Fortnite first-person coming with December update but there’s a catch

Fortnite will finally roll out a first-person camera in December, but it isn’t what you think. This game-changing feature will only be available for specific, custom-created islands.

Fortnite players have long had a third-person view, with Epic Games sticking firmly to this perspective despite fans’ pleas. Sure, you can tweak camera angles here and there in the settings, but first-person remained off the table. This December, however, that’s changing – Just not for everyone.

Epic Games has announced its new First-Person Camera Mode device Via a blog post on the Fortnite Creator Portal

Starting December 11, creators will be able to use this device in Creative mode, bringing the first-person viewpoint to their islands. But don’t get too excited just yet: this camera feature won’t be available in the main Battle Royale or Zero Build modes.

First-person view comes to Fortnite with Chapter 6 but not to every game mode

In the same month that Fortnite Chapter 6 will be released, first-person perspective also will come out. That said, players looking for the first-person experience in traditional Battle Royale will have to wait a while longer.

Epic will be restricting the new mode to Fortnite Creative for the time being, focusing on island creators and the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN). To access it, creators can head to the Creator Portal from December 11 and submit their islands for content review.

The first-person mode is still in Beta and comes with limitations. While most ranged weapons are available in first-person, dual-wield weapons will still force you back into third-person. Actions like swimming, skydiving, and gliding will kick you back out of first-person mode too. Shadows, reload animations, and even your player’s hands might disappear on-screen occasionally – polishing is ongoing.

Despite limitations, the new perspective has shown Epic Games’ willingness to experiment with Fortnite’s format as the year ends. In addition to this news, they have also announced Fortnite OG is coming back permanently.