Fortnite The End event countdown: What is coming at the end of the Season 8 timer?

A mysterious new countdown has appeared in the Fortnite Season 8 lobby, but what does it mean? Well, it looks like Chapter 2 is coming to an end with a huge live event known as The End.

Fortnite’s live events are always spectacular, with Epic Games typically choosing to end each season with a show-stopping interactive experience such as the battle with Marvel villain Galactus or the recent Operation Sky Fire.

Now, it looks like another major story event is on the way. On November 24, a timer appeared in the Fortnite lobby, appearing to be counting down to the end of the current season – and a live finale event called The End.

Here’s everything we know about the countdown in Fortnite Season 8, including when it will end, details about the upcoming live finale event known as The End, and all of the latest leaks and rumors.

What is the Fortnite Season 8 countdown for?

Epic Games have confirmed that the Season 8 countdown is leading up to a massive live event known as The End. This is a one-time-only interactive experience that also acts as the finale for Fortnite Chapter 2, so expect big things.

After weeks of hovering ominously over the center of the Fortnite map, the Cube Queen will finally put her ‘endgame’ plans into motion during the event, meaning players will need to “fight the ultimate destroyer of all reality” and save the Island.

Players will be able to join the event in parties of up to 16 friends. The playlist for The End will go live 30 minutes before the event begins, but it’s recommended that you queue up at least an hour before to make sure you get in.

As a bonus reward, players who take part in Fortnite’s The End finale event will unlock a special Loading Screen and Weapon Wrap to commemorate the end of both Season 8 and Chapter 2 as a whole.

When does the Fortnite Season 8 countdown end?

The countdown is currently scheduled to end on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 1PM ET (4PM ET/9PM GMT). This is when the season-ending live event known as The End is expected to begin.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Epic could delay this date, but they’ve got plenty of time to make sure the event goes to plan, so we’re expecting the countdown to stay on track.

We’ll keep this article updated when new information emerges, so check back soon for more details.