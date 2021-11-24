When does Fortnite Chapter 3 start? Release date, Battle Pass, leaks

Fortnite Chapter 3 is arriving sooner than we expected, so here’s everything you need to know including a release date and the crossovers that could appear in the Battle Pass.

It might be hard to believe, but Chapter 2 of Fortnite has now been around for over two years, exceeding the length of Chapter 1. As a result, many players are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Chapter 3 to really shake things up once again.

Well, after months of rumors and leaks, it’s now been confirmed by the devs at Epic Games that Chapter 3 does indeed exist, and it will actually be the follow-up to Chapter 2 Season 8. This means it will be arriving very soon!

To get you prepared for Fortnite Chapter 3, we’ve rounded up all of the information we know so far including an expected release date, Battle Pass rumors, and all of the leaks that have emerged so far.

Contents

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 begin?

If recent leaks are to be believed, it looks like Fortnite Chapter 3 will begin on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. This makes sense, considering Chapter 2 Season 8 is coming to an end just a few days before.

A live event called The End will take place on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at 4pm ET. It’s likely that this will then be followed by a few days of the classic ‘Black Hole’ screen as things change over between chapters.

What do we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 so far?

While the natural next step after Season 8 would be to go straight into Season 9 (which is what happened during Chapter 1 of Fortnite), it’s now been confirmed that we’ll be going straight into Chapter 3 instead.

In a blog post, Epic revealed that the current chapter will end with a huge face-off between players and the Cube Queen. They’ve promised that “nothing will ever be the same” following the battle, suggesting some big changes are in store.

The most likely change in Chapter 3 is a brand new map, which is something players have been requesting for a long time now. This could be completely unrelated, but Fortnite are currently teasing something to do with Australia – could that be a map theme?

Interestingly, a Chapter 2 Season 7 teaser from back in June hinted that a Kangaroo wild animal would appear on the Island at some point, but that never happened – could it have been foreshadowing for Fortnite Chapter 3? We’ll have to wait and see.

What will be in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass?

The biggest rumor right now is that Spider-Man will be the big crossover star in the Chapter 3 Battle Pass, which will coincide nicely with the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, although nothing is confirmed.

A recent post shared by leaker HYPEX highlighted a number of previously unearthed collaborations that haven’t made their way into Fortnite yet, suggesting that they could make an appearance in Chapter 3.

These rumored collaborations include Samus Aran from Metroid, Katniss Everdeen from The Hunger Games, The Bride from Kill Bill, and even Lady Gaga, who was rumored to have a live concert like Ariana Grande.

Here are the collabs that were mentioned in the Apple v. Epic documents but didn't happen yet, most likely all for Chapter 3! Which ones are you looking forward to the most? 👀 pic.twitter.com/noYThRUBdU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 22, 2021

Remember that these crossovers aren’t guaranteed to happen at all, and even if they do, they may appear in the Item Shop at a later date instead of in Chapter 3 Season 1 Battle Pass.

All Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks so far

There aren’t many leaks about Fortnite Chapter 3 so far. Epic Games are clearly keeping things under lock and key, and it’s unlikely that major leaks will begin until a few days before the Chapter 3 release date.

Having said that, a few interesting details have popped up in recent weeks which could hint at what to expect from Chapter 3, such as a Throwable Axe and a potential ‘buffed’ version of the Flint-Knock Pistol.

We’ll update this page when more Chapter 3 details emerge, but in the meantime, visit our dedicated Fortnite home page for the latest leaks, news, and guides.