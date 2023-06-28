Final Fantasy 16, the newest standalone installment in the renowned series, is garnering widespread acclaim as one of the most exceptional games within the franchise. Today, we delve into the sales figures of the Square Enix title, seeking to uncover the number of copies it has sold thus far.

If you’re looking for a Final Fantasy game that breaks away from the series’ usual RPG formula, go no further than Final Fantasy 16. This has caused a rift between new and veteran players of the game, as Square Enix aimed to draw in a large number of newcomers to the franchise with this release.

Fans of the series have been thrilled not just by the game’s story and gameplay mechanics, but also by the references to earlier Final Fantasy titles and the return of fan-favorite characters like Cid. However, sales across several channels are just as important as the reviews players give a game to determine its success.

It’s understandable to assume that not many people will shell out $69.99 for the AAA title, given that Square Enix and Creative Business Unit III released it only on PlayStation 5. Despite this, the game held its worth in our flawless review and was purchased by a sizable number of PS5 owners.

Square Enix The latest installment drifts away from the traditional RPG mechanics of Final Fantasy games.

How many copies has Final Fantasy 16 sold so far?

Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III took to Twitter to unveil the staggering first-week sales figures for their highly anticipated game. In a recent report, it has come to light that an impressive three million copies of Final Fantasy 16 have been sold for the PlayStation 5 platform.

These sales figures encompass both physical disc purchases and digital downloads, showcasing the immense popularity and demand for this latest installment in the beloved franchise.

In a remarkable display of public acclaim, the game has garnered widespread recognition as one of the finest entries in the franchise, despite its exclusivity to the PlayStation 5 consoles. The massive number of copies sold serves as a testament to Final Fantasy 16’s undeniable appeal and solidifies its position as a standout title in the gaming industry.

Compared to its predecessors, Final Fantasy XV sold over 700,000 copies in its first week, whereas the critically praised Final Fantasy VII remake sold over 3 million copies on the first day itself, although it was for a PS4 release, and most players at the time had access to that system. Nonetheless, Final Fantasy 16 is a commercial triumph, with sales putting it among the best-selling PS5 games yet.

A timeline of Final Fantasy XVI’s total sales

As Final Fantasy XVI continues to navigate its early stages of existence, the trajectory of its sales will closely mirror its current sales statistics, as stated above.

However, as time progresses, we will diligently provide you with updates regarding any noteworthy changes in its sales figures, while closely observing the game’s performance in the upcoming months and years.

If you’re looking to know more about Final Fantasy 16, check out our coverage and guides on the game below.

