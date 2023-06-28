FFXIV 10th anniversary event revealed: Release date, The Rising, Moogle Treasure Trove, more

Final Fantasy XIV has a number of new events on the way to celebrate its 10th anniversary, here’s everything you need to know about the in-game festivities.

Final Fantasy XIV has had quite a rocky history. Originally being so rough on release that the game had to be completely revamped to now standing tall as one of the most popular and well-loved MMOs of all time. Currently in its fifth expansion Endwalker, the title is currently in its after patches, awaiting the arrival of the next major expansion for 7.0.

Final Fantasy XIV will be celebrating its 10th anniversary this year amid it all, bringing plenty of events both in and out of the game to celebrate the occasion. Here’s everything you need to know about the events coming to Final Fantasy XIV.

The Rising

The Rising will take place once again in 2023. This event sees the people of Eorzea pay tribute to those lost in the Seventh Umbral Calamity. The Rising like years before should also grant players various rewards for partaking in the event, including minions, glamour pieces, and more.

It’s uncertain what exactly will be given out during The Rising event in 2023, but we do know it will start on August 27, 2023, as per the 10th-anniversary website.

Special Moogle Treasure Trove

The Moogle Treasure Trove makes a return for the 10th-anniversary event. However, this one is supposedly a special version of the event, likely to give out limited-time rewards for players who participate.

The Moogle Treasure Trove is an event that gives players a certain currency for running duties in the game. This currency can be exchanged at the vendor for various rewards, with an exclusive glamour item being the most expensive.

This event also provides other rewards that can often be difficult to obtain otherwise, making it quite useful.

The Special Moogle Treasure Trove event will also be arriving on August 27, 2023.