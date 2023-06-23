Final Fantasy 16: How to fix PS5 overheating issue

Final Fantasy 16 is a next-generation AAA title that has been released as a PS5 exclusive. Unfortunately, players are suffering from an overheating issue with the PlayStation console, and we have some solutions.

The graphical fidelity of Final Fantasy 16 is second to none. The game makes the most out of the PS5 and incorporates all the modern enhancements expected from a next-generation title.

However, this puts immense pressure on the PS5, especially during its spectacular boss fights. Hence, it is natural that some players are experiencing overheating issues when it comes to the console.

Here are a few fixes that you can follow to reduce the overheating problems of your PS5.

Square Enix Final Fantasy 16 players are facing PS5 overheating issues

How to reduce PS5 overheating while playing Final Fantasy 16

There are no hard and fast methods available that can fix the overheating of the PS5 while playing Final Fantasy 16. However, these are some of the tips you can take into consideration.

Switch to Frame Rate Mode

Final Fantasy 16 allows the option to switch to Frame Rate mode from Graphics mode. This will put less pressure on the CPU and therefore help solve the overheating problem.

Turn off HDR

HDR enhances the graphical fidelity of the game quite significantly. However, it is resource intensive and draws in a lot of power from the PS5.

Turning this off will reduce the power requirement, which in turn will help to reduce the overheating.

Clean the PS5

There are times when the PS5 might accumulate a lot of dust which in turn will end up clogging the fans. Unscrew the PS5 and vacuum the dust out of it, which will definitely help reduce the overheating.

Also, try to keep the PS5 at a cool place away from direct sunlight.

Square Enix Placing the PS5 in a cool place will prevent it from overheating

These are some of the general solutions that you can follow in order to prevent your PS5 from overheating. As of now, it is unclear whether the game is responsible for the heating issues.

However, if the game is indeed causing trouble then Square Enix will surely release some patch update to remedy this. In the meantime ensuring that the PS5 is in the best possible condition is the only known method to deal with the overheating issue.

