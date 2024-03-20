FFXIV Final Fantasy XVI collab event: Release window, rewards, more

Final Fantasy XIV is launching a collaboration event with FFXVI soon, with new content and rewards on offer. Here’s what we know so far.

Final Fantasy XVI will be joining the world of FFXIV in an upcoming collaboration event. With new rewards and story content on offer, here’s everything we know about what will be coming to the MMO with the event’s arrival.

FFXIV Final Fantasy XVI event release window

We know that the FFXVI event will be arriving at FFXIV sometime in early April. While we don’t know the exact date, we do know that the Hatchingtide and Little Ladies’ Day events were put together to make room for this new event.

The combined event will end on April 1st, meaning anytime after that is possible for the FFXVI collab. Rest assured, we’ll update you here once a specific day is locked in.

FFXIV Final Fantasy XVI event trailer

FFXIV Final Fantasy XVI event: New content

The FFXVI event will see FFXVI protagonist Clive Rosfield enter the land of Eorzea. According to the trailer, it seems like the Warrior of Light and Clive will be taking on FFXVI’s version of Ifrit in a solo instance.

Of course, there’ll be a story to accompany the event, but what that exactly entails is still up in the air for now.

FFXIV Final Fantasy XVI event rewards

Thanks to recent data mines, we have an early idea of what rewards are waiting in store for the crossover event.

The recent 6.58 patch brought in a bunch of items including a mount and minion resembling the best boy Torgal, and an outfit similar to Clive’s.