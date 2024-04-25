How to get all weapons and mounts in FFXIV’s Yo-kai Watch event

How to get all weapons and mounts in FFXIV’s Yo-kai Watch eventSquare Enix
The Yo-kai Watch event has returned to Eorzea once more in FFXIV, with a heap of weapons and mounts up for grabs. Here’s how to grab each and every one so you don’t miss out.
Final Fantasy XIV has brought back the Yo-kai Watch event for 2024. The FATE grinding, minion farming event of the ages is back once more for players to reap the rewards. There’s a lot on offer for players who have yet to partake in the event, so here’s exactly how to do so.
FFXIV: How to get all weapons in Yo-kai Watch event
Grabbing weapons in the Yo-kai Watch event is a bit of a process. The basic premise is you’ll need to collect 10 Legendary Yo-kai Medals of a certain Yo-kai, with the first one only costing 5 Medals. You can find these by having the Yo-kai minion summoned while completing FATEs in the specified zone for that minion. Here’s a full list:
- Jibanyan – Central Shroud, Lower La Noscea, Central Thanalan
- Komasan – East Shroud, Western La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan
- USApyon – Outer La Noscea, Middle La Noscea, Western Thanalan
- Whisper – South Shroud, Upper La Noscea, Southern Thanalan
- Shogunyan – Lower La Noscea, Central Thanalan, East Shroud
- Hovernyan – Western La Noscea, Eastern Thanalan, South Shroud
- Komajiro – Central Thanalan, East Shroud, Western La Noscea
- Noko – Southern Thanalan, North Shroud, Outer La Noscea
- Venoct – Middle La Noscea, Western Thanalan, Central Shroud
- Kyubi – Western Thanalan, Central Shroud, Lower La Noscea
- Robonyan – Upper La Noscea, Southern Thanalan, North Shroud
- Blizzaria – North Shroud, Outer La Noscea, Middle La Noscea
- Manjimutt – Eastern Thanalan, South Shroud, Upper La Noscea
- Lord Enma – All Stormblood Areas
- Lord Ananta – All Heavensward Areas
- Zazel – All Heavensward Areas
- Damona – All Stormblood Areas
There’s not a 100% drop chance for these Legendary Medals, meaning it may take quite some time depending on the RNG you’re faced with. However, you could also be super lucky and get them within your first 10 FATEs.
Once you’ve collected 10 Medals you can hand them into Nohi at the Golden Saucer and exchange them for a weapon. Each of the Yo-kai corresponds to a different class and weapon, so make sure you know which Yo-kai to use if you’re not going for all of them. Here’s a full list of Yo-kai and their corresponding weapon.
- Jibanyan – Paw of the Crimson Cat (Warrior)
- Komasan – Cane of the Shrine Guardian (White Mage)
- USApyon – Ears of the Moon Rabbit (Monk)
- Whisper – Bow of the White Wisp (Bard)
- Shogunyan – Whisker of the Brave Cat, Buckler of the Legendary (Paladin)
- Hovernyan – Fang of the Fearless Cat (Dark Knight)
- Komajiro – Codex of the Shrine Guardian (Scholar)
- Noko – Globe of the Lucky Snake (Astrologian)
- Venoct – Spear of the Spark Serpent (Dragoon)
- Kyubi – Twintails of the Flame Fox (Ninja)
- Robonyan – Musket of the Metal Cat (Machinist)
- Blizzaria – Staff of the Snow Maiden (Black Mage)
- Manjimutt – Book of the Eerie Mutt (Summoner)
- Lord Enma – Gunblade of the Yo-Kai King (Gunbreaker)
- Lord Ananta – Rapier of the Serpent Lord (Red Mage)
- Zazel – Katana of the King’s Counsel (Samurai)
- Damona – Glaives of the Dark Princess (Dancer)
FFXIV: How to get all mounts in Yo-kai Watch event
You won’t need to grind anymore for the mounts in the Yo-kai watch event, as they’re simply rewards for completing certain milestones.
- The Whisper-Go mount can be obtained once you’ve collected 13 of the Yo-kai Watch minions.
- The Whisper-A-Go-Go mount can be obtained once you’ve collected 13 of the Yo-kai Watch weapons.
- The Jibanyan Couch mount can be obtained once you’ve collected all 17 of the Yo-kai Watch weapons.