FFXIV Yokai Watch event: start date, content, rewards, and more

Yokai Watch is once again returning to the realms of Final Fantasy XIV in a crossover for the ages. Here’s what you need to know about the new event including its start date and more.

Final Fantasy XIV is bringing back the Yokai Watch event once more in Endwalker. The crossover event brings a heap of minions, mounts, and weapons as rewards for grinding out the event.

Looking to brush up on the newest event in FFXIV? We’ve got you covered.

The Yokai Watch event will start on April 24, 2024, and run until the launch of Dawntrail, which is currently slated to launch on July 4, 2024. This gives players about 3 months to grind out all the rewards required before the event leaves for another expansion.

FFXIV Yokai Watch event quest starting location

In order to start the Yokai Watch event, players will need to have completed the respective story quest to leave their home city. They must also be above level 15 before starting the quest line.

Players can then head to Ul’dah and speak to the Poor-heeled Youth at X:9.2, and Y:9.1 to pick up the Yo-kai Watch and Yo-kai Medallium which lets you obtain Yo-kai Medals.

FFXIV Yo-kai Watch content

Collecting Medals

Players will need to collect Yo-kai medals by participating in FATEs in ARR, Heavensward, and Stormblood zones, doing so will net you medals if you receive a Silver or higher ranking.

Collecting Minions

Collecting Minions is required to complete the Yo-kai Watch event, these can be gained by speaking to the Wandering Executive at the Gold Saucer (X:5.2, Y:6.9). This NPC will introduce you to Yo-kai which you can befriend as minions, provided you have enough Yo-kai medals.

Minions in FATEs

You then use the Yo-kai minions in FATEs to gather Legendary Yo-kai Medals, which can then be traded in for Yo-kai themed weapons for all classes except for Sage and Reaper.

FFXIV Yo-kai Watch event rewards

Outside of the minions and weapons, you’ll also be able to purchase a Framer’s Kit for the event from an NPC in the Golden Saucer.

Collecting enough of the minions during the Yo-kai watch event will also give you access to various mounts, with the final mount requiring players to grab all of the themed weapons.